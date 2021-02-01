Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Agilent Technologies, Inc.    A

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Agilent Technologies : Wins Trade Secret and Patent Infringement Litigation

02/01/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

J&X Technologies to pay Agilent more than $1.25 million in damages for “willful and malicious” theft of Agilent trade secrets

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it has won a judgement in federal court for patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation against Shanghai-based J&X Technologies. The court victory in the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, requires J&X to pay Agilent more than $1.25 million for illegally using Agilent patents and trade secrets in developing gas chromatography equipment.

The court victory also prevents J&X and its founders Xiaosheng Guan and Qiang Xu from manufacturing, distributing, or selling products using Agilent proprietary gas chromatography information. In addition, J&X is prohibited from disclosing or using Agilent gas chromatography information or other proprietary information. In its ruling, the Court noted that “J&X’s misappropriation of Agilent’s trade secrets was willful and malicious.”

“This court victory reinforces the critical importance Agilent places on protecting our intellectual property,” said Mike Tang, Agilent senior vice president and general counsel. “Innovation is central to what Agilent is all about and this court decision should stand as a message to those seeking to undermine our focus on innovation. We will always seek to protect our proprietary technology and the hard work of Agilent employees developing it to serve our customers.”

Gas chromatography is an analytical technique used to separate the chemical components of a sample mixture. It is used to detect what is in the mixture and how much of a given element or compound is present. Typical uses of gas chromatography include testing the purity of a particular substance or separating the different components of a mixture to understand how it is constituted.

Agilent has long been a leader in developing gas chromatography equipment. The company welcomes competition on its merits and looks forward to continuing to drive innovation in all areas of its business.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
11:01aAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Wins Trade Secret and Patent Infringement Litigation
BU
01/26AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : to Webcast First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Resul..
BU
01/25AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Enhanced Mass Spectrometry and Automation Softw..
BU
01/18AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Names Allison Ballmer Senior Vice President of Corporate ..
PU
01/15AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Names Allison Ballmer Senior Vice President of Strategy a..
BU
01/11AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/04AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Receives Approval for GenetiSure Dx Postnatal Assay in Ja..
BU
2020AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
2020AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Webcasts for Investment Community
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 750 M - -
Net income 2021 946 M - -
Net Debt 2021 515 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,7x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 36 874 M 36 874 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,50x
EV / Sales 2022 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 16 400
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 123,75 $
Last Close Price 120,17 $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael R. McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Koh Boon Hwee Non-Executive Chairman
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Heidi Kunz Fields Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.42%36 874
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC9.43%202 012
DANAHER CORPORATION7.07%183 671
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-8.61%87 889
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.5.26%84 783
ILLUMINA, INC.15.25%62 260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ