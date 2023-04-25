Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A   US00846U1016

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(A)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:09 2023-04-25 pm EDT
130.37 USD   -5.86%
05:06pAgilent Technologies : and Theragen Bio Partner to Advance Bioinformatic Solutions for Cancer Genomic Profiling in South Korea
PU
04/17Agilent Showcases Comprehensive Cancer Portfolio Solutions at AACR 2023
AQ
04/14Agilent Announces NGS Assay for Comprehensive Genomic Profiling for Advancing Precision Oncology
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Agilent Technologies : and Theragen Bio Partner to Advance Bioinformatic Solutions for Cancer Genomic Profiling in South Korea

04/25/2023 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Theragen Bio in South Korea to boost precision oncology through advancing bioinformatic (BI) solutions. As part of the partnership agreement, Agilent and Theragen Bio will combine their respective strengths in cancer genomic profiling (CGP) design, engineering knowledge and software expertise to drive localized analysis capabilities and accelerate treatment decisions.

Agilent's SureSelect Cancer CGP assay uses next generation sequencing (NGS) to transform translational research and clinical trials in oncology through high throughput sequencing of DNA and RNA bases in parallel, while reducing hands-on time to maximize lab efficiency.

Samuel Hwang, CEO of Theragen Bio, said, "The two companies will demonstrate the best synergy in the field of panel production and BI analysis, and effectively target the domestic cancer diagnostic panel market." As a company, our aim is to grow and further contribute toward personalized research based on genome technology, from cancer diagnosis to neoantigen cancer vaccine development."

"The collaboration with Theragen Bio demonstrates Agilent's commitment to raising local abilities to provide comprehensive profiles of tumors faster, marking more progress toward precision oncology. At Agilent, we continuously deliver trusted answers to increase access to innovative genetic assays in South Korea that will help deliver on the promise of personalized medicine." said You Jae Soo, South Korea country general manager at Agilent.

For the past three years, Agilent has made significant contributions to improving patient access to therapeutics and treatment in South Korea. To date, it has a strategic partnership with GI Innovation to bring state-of-the-art science and technology in biomarker testing of immune-anticancer drug GI-101. Last year, Agilent received approval from the South Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) for its companion diagnostic PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx on Dako Omnis to detect non-small cell lung cancer.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Agilent Technologies Inc. published this content on 26 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 21:05:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
05:06pAgilent Technologies : and Theragen Bio Partner to Advance Bioinformatic Solutions for Can..
PU
04/17Agilent Showcases Comprehensive Cancer Portfolio Solutions at AACR 2023
AQ
04/14Agilent Announces NGS Assay for Comprehensive Genomic Profiling for Advancing Precision..
AQ
04/14Agilent Showcases Comprehensive Cancer Portfolio Solutions at AACR 2023
BU
04/13Agilent Announces NGS Assay for Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) for Advancing Pre..
BU
04/12Agilent and PathAI Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Assay Development Solutions for Biopha..
BU
04/03Agilent Announces High-Performance Cary 3500 Flexible UV-Vis System
BU
04/03Agilent Technologies Inc. Announces High-Performance Cary 3500 Flexible UV-Vis System
CI
04/03Agilent Announces Thought Leader Award to Dr. Chenli Liu
BU
04/03AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 091 M - -
Net income 2023 1 453 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 623 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,4x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 37 145 M 37 145 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,47x
EV / Sales 2024 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 18 300
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 138,48 $
Average target price 162,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael R. McMullen VP & GM-Chemical Analysis Solutions Unit
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Boon Hwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Katharine Knobil Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.45%37 145
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC4.29%221 507
DANAHER CORPORATION-4.75%185 448
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.13.23%105 281
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION10.96%73 792
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG23.77%71 384
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer