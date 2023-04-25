Agilent Technologies : and Theragen Bio Partner to Advance Bioinformatic Solutions for Cancer Genomic Profiling in South Korea

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Theragen Bio in South Korea to boost precision oncology through advancing bioinformatic (BI) solutions. As part of the partnership agreement, Agilent and Theragen Bio will combine their respective strengths in cancer genomic profiling (CGP) design, engineering knowledge and software expertise to drive localized analysis capabilities and accelerate treatment decisions.

Agilent's SureSelect Cancer CGP assay uses next generation sequencing (NGS) to transform translational research and clinical trials in oncology through high throughput sequencing of DNA and RNA bases in parallel, while reducing hands-on time to maximize lab efficiency.

Samuel Hwang, CEO of Theragen Bio, said, "The two companies will demonstrate the best synergy in the field of panel production and BI analysis, and effectively target the domestic cancer diagnostic panel market." As a company, our aim is to grow and further contribute toward personalized research based on genome technology, from cancer diagnosis to neoantigen cancer vaccine development."

"The collaboration with Theragen Bio demonstrates Agilent's commitment to raising local abilities to provide comprehensive profiles of tumors faster, marking more progress toward precision oncology. At Agilent, we continuously deliver trusted answers to increase access to innovative genetic assays in South Korea that will help deliver on the promise of personalized medicine." said You Jae Soo, South Korea country general manager at Agilent.

For the past three years, Agilent has made significant contributions to improving patient access to therapeutics and treatment in South Korea. To date, it has a strategic partnership with GI Innovation to bring state-of-the-art science and technology in biomarker testing of immune-anticancer drug GI-101. Last year, Agilent received approval from the South Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) for its companion diagnostic PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx on Dako Omnis to detect non-small cell lung cancer.