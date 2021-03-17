Log in
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(A)
Agilent Technologies : Announces Cash Dividend of 19.4 Cents per Share

03/17/2021
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that a quarterly dividend of 19.4 cents per share of common stock will be paid on April 28, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 6, 2021.

The timing and amounts of future dividends are subject to determination and approval by Agilent’s board of directors.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life-sciences, diagnostics, and applied-chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward advancing the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information regarding the company’s dividend program and future payment obligations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in Agilent’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent’s management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 929 M - -
Net income 2021 994 M - -
Net Debt 2021 888 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,5x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 37 478 M 37 478 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,47x
EV / Sales 2022 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 16 400
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 136,71 $
Last Close Price 123,00 $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael R. McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Koh Boon Hwee Non-Executive Chairman
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Heidi Kunz Fields Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.81%37 795
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-4.15%178 318
DANAHER CORPORATION-2.31%154 548
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-11.18%87 015
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.08%67 530
ILLUMINA, INC.13.39%61 325
