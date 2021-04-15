Log in
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(A)
Agilent Technologies : Completes Acquisition of Resolution Bioscience, Expands Role in Fast-growing NGS Market for Precision Oncology

04/15/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Resolution Bioscience, a leader in the development and commercialization of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based precision oncology solutions.

Resolution Bioscience complements and expands Agilent’s capabilities in NGS-based cancer diagnostics and provides the company with innovative technology to further serve the needs of the fast-growing precision medicine market. The addition of Resolution Bioscience’s liquid biopsy-based diagnostic technologies strengthens Agilent’s offerings to biopharma and clinical diagnostics customers and boosts growth opportunities in the company’s diagnostics and genomics business.

"The Resolution Bioscience team and powerful technology are strategic and important additions to Agilent’s growing business in precision oncology solutions,” said Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO. “This also accelerates our work to more broadly deliver precision oncology testing for patients worldwide with NGS-based diagnostic kits. We’re excited to have Resolution Bioscience joining with us to expand our work in the fight against cancer."

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life-sciences, diagnostics, and applied-chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward advancing the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and expertise the acquisition brings, the ability to supply industry requirements, acceleration of growth and effect on earnings. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to integrate Resolution Bioscience’s operations with Agilent's, retain key employees, meet customer expectations, realize efficiencies from the combined businesses and realize anticipated tax benefits. In addition, other risks that Agilent faces in running its operations include the ability to execute successfully through business cycles; the ability to meet and achieve the benefits of its cost-reduction goals and otherwise successfully adapt its cost structures to continuing changes in business conditions; ongoing competitive, pricing and gross-margin pressures; the risk that our cost-cutting initiatives will impair our ability to develop products and remain competitive and to operate effectively; the impact of geopolitical uncertainties and global economic conditions on our operations, our markets and our ability to conduct business; the ability to improve asset performance to adapt to changes in demand; the ability of our supply chain to adapt to changes in demand; the ability to successfully introduce new products at the right time, price and mix; the ability of Agilent to successfully integrate recent acquisitions; the ability of Agilent to successfully comply with certain complex regulations; and other risks detailed in Agilent's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent's management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 938 M - -
Net income 2021 994 M - -
Net Debt 2021 962 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,2x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 40 211 M 40 211 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,93x
EV / Sales 2022 6,63x
Nbr of Employees 16 400
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 137,99 $
Last Close Price 131,97 $
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael R. McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Koh Boon Hwee Non-Executive Chairman
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Heidi Kunz Fields Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.38%40 211
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.2.63%187 878
DANAHER CORPORATION9.32%169 211
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-3.94%93 025
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.90%75 425
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG11.24%62 794
