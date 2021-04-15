Agilent Technologies : Completes Acquisition of Resolution Bioscience, Expands Role in Fast-growing NGS Market for Precision Oncology

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Resolution Bioscience, a leader in the development and commercialization of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based precision oncology solutions.

Resolution Bioscience complements and expands Agilent’s capabilities in NGS-based cancer diagnostics and provides the company with innovative technology to further serve the needs of the fast-growing precision medicine market. The addition of Resolution Bioscience’s liquid biopsy-based diagnostic technologies strengthens Agilent’s offerings to biopharma and clinical diagnostics customers and boosts growth opportunities in the company’s diagnostics and genomics business.

"The Resolution Bioscience team and powerful technology are strategic and important additions to Agilent’s growing business in precision oncology solutions,” said Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO. “This also accelerates our work to more broadly deliver precision oncology testing for patients worldwide with NGS-based diagnostic kits. We’re excited to have Resolution Bioscience joining with us to expand our work in the fight against cancer."

