Agilent Technologies : LC/MS Instruments Receive ACT Labels from My Green Lab

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today that both the InfinityLab LC/MSD iQ and the Ultivo Triple Quadrupole LC/MS systems have earned the highly-respected Accountability, Consistency and Transparency (ACT) Label from My Green Lab, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the sustainability of scientific research.

“Agilent’s mission is to provide trusted answers and insights that advance the quality of life, and sustainability is an important part of achieving that mission,” said Sudharshana Seshadri, vice president of Agilent’s Mass Spectrometry Division. “We strive to consistently improve our sustainability through our innovative products and technologies that address complex issues in a sustainable way.”

Agilent is committed to helping labs meet their sustainability goals by including environmental considerations as drivers for innovation. In a recent global survey, 87% of lab managers indicated that sustainability goals are important in running their labs. Additionally, 68% reported that further work is required to achieve their sustainability goals.

“Partnering with My Green Lab has provided us the opportunity to work with an expert in this field,” said Darlene Solomon, senior vice president, and chief technology officer at Agilent. “We chose them for their holistic approach to sustainability and their understanding of the scientific interconnectivity across the laboratory, from chemicals to instruments to the environment itself.”

To celebrate these green instruments and also acknowledge Earth Day Agilent has kicked off a Plant a Tree program with customers and employees, with the goal to plant over 1,500 trees in Brazil, China, Colombia, Kenya and Tanzania, Mexico, and the United States, by the end of September 2021.

Additional instruments that received My Green Lab ACT Labels in 2020 include the Agilent 1220 Infinity II LC System, the 1260 Infinity II LC System, and the 1290 Infinity II LC System.

The ACT Label criteria, known as the Environmental Impact Factor (EIF) criteria, were developed with industry input. Agilent instruments that have received the ACT Label include sustainability features such as reduced energy consumption, less material used per product, smaller packaging (improving shipping sustainability), as well as sustainable (recycled) product and packaging. All enabling customers to make better informed as well as sustainable choices for their lab.

