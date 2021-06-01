Log in
    A   US00846U1016

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(A)
Agilent Technologies : Presents Thought Leader Award to Professor Chris Elliott

06/01/2021 | 08:11am EDT
Renowned Queen’s University Belfast scientist recognized for his research in food authenticity

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Chris Elliott has received an Agilent Thought Leader Award. Dr. Elliott is Professor of Food Safety in the School of Biological Sciences and founder of the Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) at Queen’s University Belfast in Northern Ireland. The award recognizes his contributions to the field of food authenticity and the development of novel approaches to the detection of food fraud.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601005250/en/

Professor Chris Elliott (Photo: Business Wire)

Professor Chris Elliott (Photo: Business Wire)

Professor Elliott is a globally recognized expert on international food supply chains and the implications for food quality, authenticity, integrity, and safety. The award includes an Agilent 1290 Infinity II LC System coupled with a 6546 LC-Q/TOF, a 7850 ICP-MS instrument, and sample preparation and analysis consumables. The award will support Professor Elliott and his team in developing innovative analytical approaches that will help solve complex food authenticity challenges, focusing on making complex test methods more routine and easier to use.

“I’m deeply honored to be the recipient of such a large and prestigious award,” stated Professor Elliott. “The partnership between our institute and Agilent to provide cutting-edge scientific tools to help combat the growing menace of food fraud globally will go from strength to strength. Together we will help support the development of the global food supply system based on the core principles of integrity.”

“Providing this award to Professor Elliott is an honor as Agilent is committed to helping ensure that the world’s global food supply is safe,” stated Sudharshana Seshadri, vice president of Agilent's Mass Spectrometry Division and executive sponsor of the award. “The development of new test methods that are fast and easier to use will enable much broader adoption and implementation of food authenticity testing in more labs.”

Food fraud is on the rise, impacting a vast array of food products and causing significant concerns for the food industry, regulators, and consumers. Agilent’s advanced mass spectrometry and spectroscopy technologies can effectively analyze food product classification, ascertain contaminant and degradation levels, and help confirm points of origin and production.

The Agilent Thought Leader Award program promotes fundamental scientific advances by contributing financial support, products, and expertise to the research of influential thought leaders in the life sciences, diagnostics, and chemical analysis space. To learn more, visit the Agilent Thought Leader Award web site.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent is a leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering innovative technology solutions that provide trusted answers to researchers’ most challenging scientific questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
