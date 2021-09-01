Log in
Agilent Technologies : to Present at Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

09/01/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Mike McMullen, Agilent President and CEO, and Bob McMahon, Agilent CFO, will participate in a “fireside chat” discussion at the Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference Sept. 9. The presentation will be webcast live.

Details for the event are included below.

2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date:Thurs., Sept. 9, 2021

Time:11:20 a.m. ET/8:20 a.m. PT

Presenting for Agilent:

Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO

Bob McMahon, Agilent CFO

Links to join the webcast will be available in the "News & Events -- Events" portion of the Investor Relations section of the Agilent website. A replay of the discussion will be available on the Agilent website following the event.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 318 M - -
Net income 2021 1 074 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 483 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 50,3x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 53 245 M 53 245 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,66x
EV / Sales 2022 8,11x
Nbr of Employees 16 400
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Michael R. McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Koh Boon Hwee Non-Executive Chairman
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Katharine Knobil Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.48.09%53 245
DANAHER CORPORATION47.21%231 418
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC19.91%218 328
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.28.78%125 364
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG40.30%78 037
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION29.39%73 042