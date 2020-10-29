Log in
Agilent Technologies : to Webcast Fourth-Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Presentation, Sets Date for Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting

10/29/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release fourth-quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results after the stock market closes on Monday, Nov. 23. The company will host a live webcast of its investor conference call in listen-only mode on the same day.

The company will also host an Analyst and Investor meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 9. The meeting, which will be conducted in a virtual format, will include presentations by Agilent’s senior management team on the company’s long-range strategies for accelerating revenue growth and shareholder value creation. The meeting will include a live question and answer session following the presentations.

Details for both webcasts:

Agilent Fourth-Quarter Earnings Webcast
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time

Agilent 2020 Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at 7 a.m. Pacific time

Links to the events will be provided in the “News & Events -- Events” portion of the Investor Relations section of the Agilent website. The webcasts will remain on the company site for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. Now in its 20th year as an independent company delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.16 billion in fiscal 2019 and employs 16,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 258 M - -
Net income 2020 735 M - -
Net Debt 2020 834 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 42,9x
Yield 2020 0,71%
Capitalization 31 343 M 31 343 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,12x
EV / Sales 2021 5,57x
Nbr of Employees 16 300
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 102,86 $
Last Close Price 101,66 $
Spread / Highest target 8,20%
Spread / Average Target 1,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. McMullen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Koh Boon Hwee Non-Executive Chairman
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Heidi Kunz Fields Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.17%31 343
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC46.74%188 581
DANAHER CORPORATION51.22%164 879
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.16.35%80 855
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.117.15%67 575
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-24.66%48 743
