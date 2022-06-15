Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A   US00846U1016

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(A)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-06-14 pm EDT
116.01 USD   -0.23%
08:13aAgilent Wins Multiple 2022 Scientists' Choice Awards at ASMS
BU
06/14Merck KGaA Partners With Agilent Technologies For Downstream Process Monitoring
MT
06/14Agilent and Mahidol University Sign MOU for Science Industry Research and Development in Thailand
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Agilent Wins Multiple 2022 Scientists' Choice Awards at ASMS

06/15/2022 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced that it has received three 2022 Scientists’ Choice Awards including Best New Spectroscopy Product of 2021. Announced at the 70th ASMS Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics held June 5 - 9, 2022 in Minneapolis, the Scientists’ Choice Awards recognize the world’s most innovative and effective analytical science technologies and communications.

The Agilent 6560C Ion Mobility LC/Q-TOF which combines chromatography, ion mobility, and mass spectrometry technologies, was awarded the Best New Spectroscopy Product of 2021.

“We were delighted to be awarded the Best New Spectroscopy Product of 2021 for the 6560C Ion Mobility LC/Q-TOF from Select Science this year,” said Jennifer Gushue, associate vice president of MS Marketing, Mass Spectrometry Division. “The 6560C Ion Mobility LC/Q-TOF is a real game changer enabling smarter, faster biotherapeutic screening, small molecule drug discovery, and multiprotein complex structural analysis. Together, these new tools are working to push new pharmaceutical drug development pipelines forward.”

Additionally, Agilent won the Analytical Science Video Interview of the Year award for their customer video interview with Matt Campion from Airborne Honey, on Robust analysis for ensuring honey authenticity, and Analytical Science Email of the Year for their email titled “A Safe, Healthy Lab is a productive Lab” which highlights Agilent solutions to address environmental health and safety concerns.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
08:13aAgilent Wins Multiple 2022 Scientists' Choice Awards at ASMS
BU
06/14Merck KGaA Partners With Agilent Technologies For Downstream Process Monitoring
MT
06/14Agilent and Mahidol University Sign MOU for Science Industry Research and Development i..
AQ
06/07Agilent Leverages NVIDIA and AWS Technology to Improve Analysis Speeds of Genomics Bioi..
BU
06/06INSIDER SELL : Agilent Technologies
MT
06/06Agilent Technologies, Inc. Announces New Revolutionary Quadrupole Mass Spectrometers At..
CI
06/06Agilent Announces New Revolutionary Quadrupole Mass Spectrometers at ASMS 2022
BU
06/06Agilent Announces New Oligonucleotide Analysis Software for Biopharma Research
BU
06/06Agilent Technologies, Inc. Announces New Oligonucleotide Analysis Software for Biopharm..
CI
06/02KeyBanc Adjusts Agilent Technologies' Price Target to $155 From $195, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 707 M - -
Net income 2022 1 236 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 269 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 34 653 M 34 653 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,36x
EV / Sales 2023 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 17 400
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 116,01 $
Average target price 149,13 $
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael R. McMullen VP & GM-Chemical Analysis Solutions Unit
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Boon Hwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Katharine Knobil Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-27.17%34 653
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-23.28%198 647
DANAHER CORPORATION-26.32%173 547
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-46.81%68 597
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-24.40%58 145
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-31.65%53 782