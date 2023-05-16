Agilent Wins SEAL Award for Innovative Products that Help Customers Achieve Their Sustainability Goals

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today received a SEAL Business Sustainability Award for producing products and technology that are helping analytical and clinical labs reduce their carbon footprint.

“Agilent is extremely pleased to receive this recognition,” said Neil Rees, head of Agilent’s ESG programs. “We are committed to helping our customers meet their sustainability goals and successfully transition to a low carbon future. Our innovative suite of sustainable lab products and technologies allow our customers to reduce their labs’ environmental impact while also improving their workflow and overall efficiency.”

The SEAL Awards honor the most sustainable companies in the world. Agilent was recognized for advancing sustainability with four innovative solutions for customers:

Agilent leads the industry in product labeling that indicates the environmental footprint of select Agilent instruments, from manufacturing and energy use to packaging and disposal. The labels are independently audited and verified by My Green Lab, an environmental nonprofit organization. Lab instruments engineered for sustainability. Agilent’s R&D team has engineered many instruments to use less energy and produce less waste. For example, Agilent’s Ultivo Triple Quadrupole LC/MS offers radically reduced electrical consumption, and the Intuvo 9000 Gas Chromatograph requires less than half the electrical power of a conventional gas chromatography.

Agilent’s R&D team has engineered many instruments to use less energy and produce less waste. For example, Agilent’s Ultivo Triple Quadrupole LC/MS offers radically reduced electrical consumption, and the Intuvo 9000 Gas Chromatograph requires less than half the electrical power of a conventional gas chromatography. Digital lab software that reduces lab energy use. Agilent’s digital service capabilities, such as CrossLab Connect, improve instrument utilization across the entire enterprise. Agilent’s expert guidance helps lab customers make data-driven decisions to optimize operations and reduce energy consumption. Customers using these solutions have reported a reduction in lab energy consumption by up to 50 percent.

The award also recognizes the impact of Agilent’s leadership in helping the broader analytical and clinical lab technology sector move toward a more sustainable way of operating. Laboratories are resource-intensive spaces, using 10 times more energy and four times more water than typical office spaces. Over 265,000 labs globally use Agilent products, so the potential for reducing emissions in labs across the world is significant. The initiative also advances Agilent’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

This award follows several other awards Agilent has received for ESG programs, including from Barron’s, Just Capital, Newsweek, the Business Intelligence Group, and the Environment + Energy Leader.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

