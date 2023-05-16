Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A   US00846U1016

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:10:40 2023-05-16 pm EDT
126.69 USD   -1.02%
02:48pAgilent Wins SEAL Award for Innovative Products that Help Customers Achieve Their Sustainability Goals
BU
05/11Barclays Starts Agilent Technologies at Equalweight With $140 Price Target
MT
05/04Agilent Announces Solutions Innovation Research Award to Dr. Jiangbin Ye
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Agilent Wins SEAL Award for Innovative Products that Help Customers Achieve Their Sustainability Goals

05/16/2023 | 02:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today received a SEAL Business Sustainability Award for producing products and technology that are helping analytical and clinical labs reduce their carbon footprint.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005918/en/

“Agilent is extremely pleased to receive this recognition,” said Neil Rees, head of Agilent’s ESG programs. “We are committed to helping our customers meet their sustainability goals and successfully transition to a low carbon future. Our innovative suite of sustainable lab products and technologies allow our customers to reduce their labs’ environmental impact while also improving their workflow and overall efficiency.”

The SEAL Awards honor the most sustainable companies in the world. Agilent was recognized for advancing sustainability with four innovative solutions for customers:

  • Instrument refurbishing and recycling. Agilent’s Certified Pre-Owned Instruments Program extends the life of pre-owned lab instruments by refurbishing them to the standard of a new instrument, giving them another life and keeping them out of landfills. In fiscal year 2022, Agilent refurbished 4,308 instruments. The program is the most comprehensive in the sector.
  • Verified sustainability labels for lab instruments. Agilent leads the industry in product labeling that indicates the environmental footprint of select Agilent instruments, from manufacturing and energy use to packaging and disposal. The labels are independently audited and verified by My Green Lab, an environmental nonprofit organization.
  • Lab instruments engineered for sustainability. Agilent’s R&D team has engineered many instruments to use less energy and produce less waste. For example, Agilent’s Ultivo Triple Quadrupole LC/MS offers radically reduced electrical consumption, and the Intuvo 9000 Gas Chromatograph requires less than half the electrical power of a conventional gas chromatography.
  • Digital lab software that reduces lab energy use. Agilent’s digital service capabilities, such as CrossLab Connect, improve instrument utilization across the entire enterprise. Agilent’s expert guidance helps lab customers make data-driven decisions to optimize operations and reduce energy consumption. Customers using these solutions have reported a reduction in lab energy consumption by up to 50 percent.

The award also recognizes the impact of Agilent’s leadership in helping the broader analytical and clinical lab technology sector move toward a more sustainable way of operating. Laboratories are resource-intensive spaces, using 10 times more energy and four times more water than typical office spaces. Over 265,000 labs globally use Agilent products, so the potential for reducing emissions in labs across the world is significant. The initiative also advances Agilent’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

This award follows several other awards Agilent has received for ESG programs, including from Barron’s, Just Capital, Newsweek, the Business Intelligence Group, and the Environment + Energy Leader.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
02:48pAgilent Wins SEAL Award for Innovative Products that Help Customers Achieve Their Susta..
BU
05/11Barclays Starts Agilent Technologies at Equalweight With $140 Price Target
MT
05/04Agilent Announces Solutions Innovation Research Award to Dr. Jiangbin Ye
BU
04/26Agilent to Announce Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results May 23
BU
04/25Agilent Technologies : and Theragen Bio Partner to Advance Bioinformatic Solutions for Can..
PU
04/17Agilent Showcases Comprehensive Cancer Portfolio Solutions at AACR 2023
AQ
04/14Agilent Announces NGS Assay for Comprehensive Genomic Profiling for Advancing Precision..
AQ
04/14Agilent Showcases Comprehensive Cancer Portfolio Solutions at AACR 2023
BU
04/13Agilent Announces NGS Assay for Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) for Advancing Pre..
BU
04/12Agilent and PathAI Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Assay Development Solutions for Biopha..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 091 M - -
Net income 2023 1 453 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 623 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,2x
Yield 2023 0,71%
Capitalization 37 847 M 37 847 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,57x
EV / Sales 2024 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 18 300
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilent Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 127,99 $
Average target price 160,78 $
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael R. McMullen VP & GM-Chemical Analysis Solutions Unit
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Boon Hwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Katharine Knobil Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.81%37 847
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-4.90%201 995
DANAHER CORPORATION-14.35%167 459
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.16.09%107 940
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION16.01%77 176
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG17.27%66 691
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer