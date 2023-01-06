Agilent and Akoya Biosciences Announce Partnership to Drive Multiplex Tissue Assay Development for Biopharma Applications

Will commercialize end-to-end workflow solutions for tissue biomarker analysis in companion diagnostic development

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced a partnership with Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA), The Spatial Biology Company®, to develop multiplex-immunohistochemistry diagnostic solutions for tissue analysis and to commercialize workflow solutions for multiplex assays in the clinical research market. Integrating Agilent’s Dako Omnis (autostaining instrument) and Akoya’s PhenoImager® HT (imaging platform) for multiplex chromogenic immunohistochemistry (mIHC) and immunofluorescent (mIF) assays will create a singular end-to-end commercial workflow, including reagents, staining, imaging, and analysis.

Agilent and Akoya will partner to develop chromogenic and immunofluorescent multiplex assays that include spatial analysis for biopharma companies developing precision cancer therapeutics. These assay solutions will enable researchers and medical professionals to address patient selection needs of novel therapeutics and rapidly translate their discoveries into clinical testing. Spatial phenotyping using multiplex imaging provides the advantages of single-cell analysis while preserving spatial relationships between the cells. This offers an invaluable tool for uncovering novel insights into cellular organization in the tumor microenvironment and therapeutic response.

This agreement will deliver an end-to-end multiplex solution for biomarker clinical research enabled by digital pathology, providing capabilities across the pharma value chain. Combining Agilent’s companion diagnostic and IHC workflow expertise, the large install base of Dako Omnis instruments, and a strong network of pharma partners; with Akoya’s install base of imagers, spatial analysis expertise, and CLIA lab capabilities will further empower biopharma partners to leverage this integrated workflow solution for their biomarker discovery and validation needs, helping drive better patient stratification. Under a separate Value-Added Reseller agreement, Akoya Biosciences will distribute and resell Dako Omnis as a part of the end-to-end multiplex solution.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Akoya to create industry-leading products and services for multiplex chromogenic and immunofluorescence tissue assays,” said Sam Raha, president of Agilent’s Diagnostic and Genomics Group. “This partnership enables an ecosystem that assists the development of novel precision cancer therapeutics and offers a streamlined workflow to our joint customers in the clinical research market to meet the needs of future clinical diagnostics,” Raha added.

“Multiplex tissue analysis has the potential to transform the field of cancer therapeutics and usher in a new era of precision pathology,” said Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya Biosciences. “This partnership and the combined strength of both organizations will catalyze the development and deployment of multiplex tissue-based biomarkers for the benefit of our biopharma and CRO partners and, ultimately, patients.“

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion, and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005053/en/