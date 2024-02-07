Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that CFO Bob McMahon will participate in a fireside chat at the 44th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, on Monday, March 4, at 2:50 p.m. EST.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Agilent Investor Relations website.

