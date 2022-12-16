Advanced search
    A   US00846U1016

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:05 2022-12-16 pm EST
148.56 USD   -1.53%
01:31pAgilent to Present at Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conferences
BU
12/15Insider Sell: Agilent Technologies
MT
12/15Insider Sell: Agilent Technologies
MT
Agilent to Present at Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conferences

12/16/2022 | 01:31pm EST
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that CEO Mike McMullen and CFO Bob McMahon will present at the Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference and the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Both conference presentations will be webcast live. Details are included below.

Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference
Goldman Sachs Conference Center | New York
Date: Jan. 5, 2023
Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Westin St. Francis | San Francisco
Date: Jan. 10, 2023
Time: 9:00 a.m. PT

Links to join the webcast will be available in the Events portion of the Investor Relations section of Agilent’s website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 760 M - -
Net income 2022 1 266 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 701 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,7x
Yield 2022 0,56%
Capitalization 44 504 M 44 504 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,84x
EV / Sales 2023 6,55x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Agilent Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 150,86 $
Average target price 159,19 $
Spread / Average Target 5,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael R. McMullen VP & GM-Chemical Analysis Solutions Unit
Robert W. McMahon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Boon Hwee Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Darlene J. S. Solomon Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Katharine Knobil Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.03%44 504
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-17.00%218 220
DANAHER CORPORATION-17.91%196 608
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-25.61%94 460
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION11.06%66 345
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-26.31%57 744