Official AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. press release

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that CEO Mike McMullen and CFO Bob McMahon will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Agilent Investor Relations website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs 18,000 people worldwide.

