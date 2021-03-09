Log in
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Biggest Gains in Customer Satisfaction in the Management Top 250 -- Journal Report

03/09/2021 | 03:40pm EST
Agilent Technologies Inc. posted the biggest increase of any company in the latest Management Top 250 ranking in its score for customer satisfaction, followed by Rockwell Automation Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc.

The Management Top 250 ranking, developed by the Drucker Institute, measures corporate effectiveness by examining performance in five categories: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

In the 2020 ranking, Agilent's customer-satisfaction score increased 24.4 points from 2019, to 76.1 -- the third-highest score in this category among the more than 800 companies Drucker studied. Rockwell's score for customer satisfaction rose 20.6 points to 65.1 and PerkinElmer's scored climbed 19.3 points to 69.9.

Agilent is ranked No. 53 overall, with Rockwell at No. 66 and PerkinElmer at No. 197. Among the Management Top 250 companies with the 10 biggest gains in customer satisfaction, Caterpillar Inc. is ranked highest overall, at No. 32. Caterpillar also has the second-highest customer-satisfaction score of any of the companies studied, at 76.6.

See the full list of the biggest gains in customer satisfaction below. You can see the top companies for customer satisfaction among the Management Top 250 here, and the companies with the biggest gains in social responsibility here.

You can also explore the full, detailed rankings here, and a list of the 2020 Management Top 250 all-stars, companies that excelled in all five categories, here. In the coming weeks we'll take a look at the companies whose scores improved the most from the previous year in the other ranking categories, and more category leaders.

-- Gerard Yates

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-21 1540ET

