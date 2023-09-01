AgileThought, Inc.(NasdaqCM:AGIL) dropped from S&P TMI Index

AgileThought, Inc. is a provider of agile-first, end-to-end digital transformation services in the North American market using onshore and nearshore delivery. The Company combines its agile-first approach with expertise in technologies to discover, design, and deliver solutions that help its clients overcome the challenges of digital transformation to build, run and continually improve solutions at scale using DevOps tools and methodologies. It offers client-centric, onshore and nearshore digital transformation services that include consulting, design and user experience, custom enterprise application development, DevOps, cloud computing, mobile, data management, advanced analytics and automation expertise. It creates customized frameworks and solutions throughout clients digital transformation journeys. By leveraging its AgileThought Operating Model (ATOM) and its industry expertise, it rapidly and predictably delivers enterprise-level software solutions at scale.