AgileThought, Inc.(NasdaqCM:AGIL) dropped from S&P TMI Index
AgileThought, Inc.(NasdaqCM:AGIL) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-08-31 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.2117 USD
|-25.38%
|-28.24%
|-94.96%
|Aug. 28
|Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gaining Late Afternoon
|MT
|Aug. 28
|Sector Update: Tech Stocks Higher Monday Afternoon
|MT
AgileThought, Inc.(NasdaqCM:AGIL) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.2117 USD
|-25.38%
|-28.24%
|14 M $
|Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gaining Late Afternoon
|MT
|Sector Update: Tech Stocks Higher Monday Afternoon
|MT
|Sector Update: Tech
|MT
|AgileThought Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
|MT
|Alliance Global Partners Downgrades AgileThought to Sell From Buy
|MT
|AgileThought, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (AGIL) AGILETHOUGHT Reports Q2 Revenue $38.3M
|MT
|Despegar.com Names Amit Singh as Finance Chief
|MT
|AgileThought, Inc. Announces CFO Changes
|CI
|AgileThought, Inc. Enter into an Amendment to the Financing Agreement
|CI
|AgileThought, Inc.(NasdaqCM:AGIL) added to Russell 3000E Value Index
|CI
|AgileThought, Inc.(NasdaqCM:AGIL) added to Russell Microcap Value Index
|CI
|Alliance Global Partners Trims Price Target on AgileThought to $2 From $5, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades AgileThought to Neutral From Overweight, Cuts Price Target to $2 From $6
|MT
|Needham Adjusts Price Target on AgileThought to $2 From $7, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Transcript : AgileThought, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 12, 2023
|CI
|AgileThought, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Agilethought, Inc. Provides Earnings Outlook for the Full Year 2023
|CI
|AgileThought, Inc. Announces Resignation of David Molero as Chief Accounting Officer, Effective May 19, 2023
|CI
|AgileThought Names Eric Purdum Chief Revenue Officer
|MT
|AgileThought, Inc. Announces Management Changes
|CI
|AgileThought, Inc. Announces Certain Defaults
|CI
|Transcript : AgileThought, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (AGIL) AGILETHOUGHT Reports Q4 EPS $0.03, vs. Street Est of $-0.12
|MT
|Earnings Flash (AGIL) AGILETHOUGHT Posts Q4 Revenue $43.1M, vs. Street Est of $42.2M
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-94.96%
|14 M $
|-31.85%
|14 M $
|-45.10%
|14 M $
|-18.45%
|14 M $
|+9.00%
|14 M $
|+143.51%
|14 M $
|+2.86%
|14 M $
|-1.08%
|14 M $
|-2.80%
|14 M $
|+18.42%
|14 M $