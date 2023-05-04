Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AgileThought, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGIL   US00857F1003

AGILETHOUGHT, INC.

(AGIL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:53:14 2023-05-04 pm EDT
1.305 USD   -10.00%
01:24pAgileThought Launches New Applied AI Guild
GL
04/25Agilethought, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/20AgileThought Names Eric Purdum Chief Revenue Officer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AgileThought Launches New Applied AI Guild

05/04/2023 | 01:24pm EDT
IRVING, Texas, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgileThought, Inc. (“AgileThought" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGIL), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next generation technologies, announced today the launch of a new guild, Applied AI. Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the way businesses run, and AgileThought is proud to offer cutting-edge services to help clients stay at the vanguard. The new Applied AI Guild builds on the company's existing expertise in artificial intelligence and is designed to help clients understand the full range of applications of this technology in various industries and unlock its full potential.

"We have been working with artificial intelligence for years, and we are excited to launch this new Guild and help our clients make the most of the latest AI technologies," said Manuel Senderos, CEO at AgileThought. "Our focus on Applied AI means we are dedicated to showing our clients the practical uses of AI to solve real business problems and maximize their return on investments. We are confident our clients will appreciate the benefits these new service offerings will bring to their operations."

According to Forbes the AI market will experience a substantial growth from$86.9 billion revenue in 2022 to $407 billion by 2027 and will continue to grow at nearly 40% annually until the end of the decade. AgileThought’s Guilds are designed to mirror the technology landscape and as the market evolves Guilds will continue to be launched, merged, suppressed, or split accordingly. For many years, AgileThought served its clients AI needs through the Data and AI Guild and with the AI Revolution the time came to split that Guild in two: Applied AI and Data and Analytics. The new Applied AI Guild will offer a wide range of services in its four practices: Generative AI, Causality AI, Bespoke Machine Learning, Cognitive Services and AI Ethics and Governance. AgileThought experts will work closely with clients to understand their specific needs and develop customized solutions that fit their business goals.

"We are committed to helping our clients stay at the forefront and with the raising interest in AI it has become more relevant to help them understand the full range of applications of artificial intelligence, embrace it and implement what works best for them with this powerful technology," said Alejandro Manzocchi, CTO at AgileThought. "We believe that by focusing on Applied AI, we can guide our clients to adopt these technologies, achieve their goals and stay competitive in their respective industries."

About AgileThought, Inc.
At AgileThought (Nasdaq: AGIL), we reimagine the future and make it possible through our ability to take complex problems into simple solutions. We help companies around the world discover, design, and deliver living digital solutions that set a new standard for their market. Our ability to scale yet stay nimble is why Fortune 1000 customers continue to trust us with their biggest challenges. Find out how at agilethought.com
AgileThought. Connections for Life.

Media Contact:
Media@agilethought.com

AgileThought Contact:
Mariana Franco, Investor Relations
investorrelations@agilethought.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 201 M - -
Net income 2023 -20,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,15x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 69,0 M 69,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 504
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart AGILETHOUGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
AgileThought, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,45 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 383%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Senderos Fernández Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Amit Singh Chief Financial Officer
Alejandro Manzocchi Chief Technology & Delivery Officer
Kevin Johnston Chief Operating Officer
Clare DeBoef Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILETHOUGHT, INC.-65.48%69
ACCENTURE PLC3.13%173 785
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.36%142 308
SIEMENS AG15.30%130 978
IBM-11.16%112 098
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.34%89 226
