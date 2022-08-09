AGILITI : ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022 - Form 8-K

AGILITI ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022

Minneapolis, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)- August 9, 2022 - Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) ("Agiliti"), a nationwide provider of healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and reaffirmed its full-year financial guidance with results expected at the lower end of its range.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

•Revenue growth of 9 percent to $274 million

•Net income of $5.0 million, up $10.2 million from the prior year period; diluted income per share of $0.04, up $0.08 per share from the prior year period

•Adjusted EBITDA1 of $70 million compared to $78 million in the prior year period; Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 of $0.19 compared to $0.23 in Q2 of 2021

•Total debt of $1,091 million; Net debt1 of $1,074 million; and, Net Leverage ratio1 of 3.3x





"While our outlook remains largely on track for the full year, our results in Q2 were impacted by the unexpected, temporary deferral of time-and-materials work on our government medical device stockpile management agreement, as well as lower than expected medical device rental utilization-two short-term factors that have caused modest variability in our results throughout the Covid-19 era," said Tom Leonard, Chief Executive Officer. "Nearly offsetting those impacts and giving us confidence in our full-year guidance range is the continued strength of our underlying business and better than expected performance resulting from the integration of our 2021 acquisitions of Northfield Medical and Sizewise."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $274.0 million, representing a 9.4 percent increase from total revenue of $250.5 million for the same period of 2021. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $568.4 million, representing a 17.0 percent increase from total revenue of $485.8 million for the same period of 2021.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $5.0 million, a $10.2 million increase from the same period of 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $24.9 million, a $20.5 million increase from net income of $4.4 million for the same period of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $69.6 million, a 10.4 percent decrease from Adjusted EBITDA1 of $77.7 million for the same period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $158.7 million, a 3.2 percent decrease from Adjusted EBITDA1 of $163.9 million for the same period of 2021.

2022 Financial Guidance

The company maintains its guidance for 2022 as follows with results expected at the lower end of each range:

•Revenue of $1,160 - $1,190 million

•Adjusted EBITDA of $305-315 million2

•Adjusted earnings per share of $0.89 - 0.94 per share2

•Capex investment now expected in the range of $75 to $85 million

_________________________

1Non-GAAP Measures. See further discussion below.

2With regard to the non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA guidance and adjusted earnings per share guidance provided above, a reconciliation to GAAP net income has not been provided as the quantification of certain items included in the calculation of GAAP net income cannot be calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For example, the non-GAAP adjustment for stock-based compensation expense requires additional inputs such as number of shares granted and market price that are not









currently ascertainable, and the non-GAAP adjustment for certain reserves and expenses depends on the timing and magnitude of these expenses and cannot be accurately forecasted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on its future GAAP financial results. See further discussion below regarding historical Adjusted EBITDA and historical adjusted earnings per share.

Conference Call Information

Agiliti will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, August 9, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (4 p.m. Central Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0792 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8263. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13731000. The replay will be available until August 16, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by visiting the Agiliti Investor Relations site at https://investors.agilitihealth.com . The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About Agiliti

Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. Agiliti serves more than 9,000 national, regional and local acute care and alternate site providers across the U.S. For more than eight decades, Agiliti has delivered medical equipment management and service solutions that help healthcare providers reduce costs, increase operating efficiencies and support optimal patient outcomes.

CONTACT:

Kate Kaiser

Corporate Communication and Investor Relations

kate.kaiser@agilitihealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in time, including financial outlook and other preliminary results, and involve risks and uncertainties. The following factors, among others, could adversely affect our business, operations and financial condition causing our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements: our history of net losses and substantial interest expense; our need for substantial cash to operate and expand our business as planned; our substantial outstanding debt and debt service obligations; restrictions imposed by the terms of our debt; a decrease in the number of patients our customers are serving; our ability to effect change in the manner in which health care providers traditionally procure medical equipment; the absence of long-term commitments with customers including our agreement with HHS/ASPR; our ability to renew contracts with group purchasing organizations and integrated delivery networks; changes in reimbursement rates and policies by third-party payors; the impact of health care reform initiatives; the impact of significant regulation of the health care industry and the need to comply with those regulations; the effect of prolonged negative changes in domestic and global economic conditions; difficulties or delays in our continued expansion into certain of our businesses/geographic markets and developments of new businesses/geographic markets; additional credit risks in increasing business with home care providers and nursing homes, impacts of equipment product recalls or obsolescence; increases in vendor costs that cannot be passed through to our customers; and other Risk Factors as detailed in our annual report on Form 10-K.









Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share information)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 273,984 $ 250,543 $ 568,428 $ 485,788 Cost of revenue 175,819 151,435 346,636 285,358 Gross margin 98,165 99,108 221,792 200,430 Selling, general and administrative expense 82,121 81,056 168,259 150,279 Operating income 16,044 18,052 53,533 50,151 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,418 10,116 1,418 10,116 Interest expense 11,261 11,713 21,925 29,733 Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 3,365 (3,777) 30,190 10,302 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,698) 1,394 5,207 5,890 Consolidated net income (loss) 5,063 (5,171) 24,983 4,412 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 65 27 93 57 Net income (loss) attributable to Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries $ 4,998 $ (5,198) $ 24,890 $ 4,355 Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.04) $ 0.19 $ 0.04 Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.04) $ 0.18 $ 0.04 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 132,556,645 122,908,065 131,856,267 111,071,756 Diluted 138,697,206 122,908,065 137,932,546 118,760,837









Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share information)

(unaudited)

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,524 $ 74,325 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $3,206 and $2,902 215,862 209,308 Inventories 59,137 55,307 Prepaid expenses 14,580 18,549 Other current assets 12,645 395 Total current assets 318,748 357,884 Property and equipment, net 251,490 258,370 Goodwill 1,218,329 1,213,121 Operating lease right-of-use assets 85,669 80,676 Other intangibles, net 530,474 573,159 Other 34,627 32,537 Total assets $ 2,439,337 $ 2,515,747 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 17,735 $ 17,534 Current portion of operating lease liability 23,198 22,826 Current portion of obligation under tax receivable agreement 29,710 29,187 Accounts payable 56,513 53,851 Accrued compensation 23,309 47,951 Accrued interest 3,490 3,473 Deferred revenue 9,207 5,808 Other accrued expenses 26,767 27,900 Total current liabilities 189,929 208,530 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,073,016 1,174,968 Obligation under tax receivable agreement, pension and other long-term liabilities 31,179 29,629 Operating lease liability, less current portion 73,122 63,241 Deferred income taxes, net 143,381 143,307 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 133,188,231 and 130,950,061 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 938,906 938,888 Accumulated deficit (19,596) (44,486) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,221 1,537 Total Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries equity 928,544 895,952 Noncontrolling interest 166 120 Total equity 928,710 896,072 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,439,337 $ 2,515,747









Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 24,983 $ 4,412 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 46,412 52,884 Amortization 47,119 40,955 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,418 7,716 Remeasurement of tax receivable agreement - 4,345 Provision for credit losses 279 573 Provision for inventory obsolescence 568 2,226 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 10,206 5,766 Gain on sales and disposals of equipment (256) (840) Deferred income taxes (2,567) 4,694 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (8,833) 6,047 Inventories (4,398) (1,414) Other operating assets (579) (412) Accounts payable 8,702 5,352 Other operating liabilities (21,916) (24,796) Net cash provided by operating activities 101,138 107,508 Cash flows from investing activities: Medical equipment purchases (22,823) (16,269) Property and office equipment purchases (12,776) (10,612) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 1,763 2,013 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,125) (450,198) Net cash used in investing activities (36,961) (475,066) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds under debt arrangements 20,000 233,052 Payments under debt arrangements (123,824) (359,805) Payments of principal under finance lease liability (4,484) (4,270) Payments of deferred financing costs - (229) Payments under tax receivable agreement - (748) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (47) (83) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,971 373 Dividend and equity distribution payment (906) (924) Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 401,441 Stock issuance costs - (4,084) Shares forfeited for taxes (14,367) - Payments of contingent consideration (321) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (121,978) - 264,723 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (57,801) 74,325 (102,835) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 74,325 74,325 206,505 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 16,524 74,325 $ 103,670









Use of non-GAAP information

This press release contains non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio. We use these internally as measures of operational performance, or liquidity, as applicable, and disclose them externally to assist analysts, investors and lenders in their comparisons of operational performance, valuation and debt capacity across companies with differing capital, tax and legal structures. We believe the investment community frequently uses these measures in the evaluation of similarly situated companies. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by the Company as a factor to determine the total amount of incentive compensation to be awarded to executive officers and other employees. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio, however, are not measures of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income as measures of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities or to total debt as measures of liquidity or debt capacity. Since EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying interpretations and calculations, these measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income do not represent amounts of funds that are available for management's discretionary use. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be the same as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations as defined in the First Lien Credit Facilities. EBITDA is defined as earnings attributable to Agiliti, Inc.before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding non-cash share-based compensation expense, management fees and other non-recurring gains, expenses, or losses, transaction costs, remeasurement of the tax receivable agreement and loss on extinguishment of debt. LTM Adjusted EBITDA represents the last twelve months ("LTM") of Adjusted EBITDA.

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries $ 4,998 $ (5,198) $ 24,890 $ 4,355 Interest expense 11,261 11,713 21,925 29,733 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,698) 1,394 5,207 5,890 Depreciation and amortization 46,711 48,250 91,542 91,814 EBITDA 61,272 56,159 143,564 131,792 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 5,569 3,355 10,206 5,766 Management and other expenses - 7,064 - 7,626 Transaction costs (1) 1,295 801 3,521 4,252 Tax receivable agreement remeasurement - 197 - 4,345 Loss on extinguishment of debt (2) 1,418 10,116 1,418 10,116 Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,554 $ 77,692 $ 158,709 $ 163,897

_____________________________

(1) Transaction costs represent costs associated with potential and completed mergers and acquisitions and are primarily related to the Northfield and Sizewise acquisitions.

(2) Loss on extinguishment of debt for the six months ended June 30, 2022 consists of the write-off of the unamortized debt discount related to the partial prepayment of the First Lien Term Loan. Loss on extinguishment of debt for the six months ended June 30, 2021 consists of the write-off of the unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discount and an additional 1% redemption price related to the repayment of our Second Lien Term Loan and the write-off of the unamortized deferred financing cost related to the amendment of our Revolving Credit Facility.









Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

(in thousands, except share and per share information)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries $ 4,998 $ (5,198) $ 24,890 $ 4,355 Amortization 22,797 21,582 45,130 38,930 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 5,569 3,355 10,206 5,766 Management and other expenses - 7,064 - 7,626 Transaction costs (1) 1,295 801 3,521 4,252 Tax receivable agreement remeasurement - 197 - 4,345 Loss on extinguishment of debt (2) 1,418 10,116 1,418 10,116 Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments (3) (10,276) (8,267) (18,245) (13,728) Adjusted net income $ 25,801 $ 29,650 $ 66,920 $ 61,662 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 138,697 130,699 137,933 118,761 Adjusted EPS $ 0.19 $ 0.23 $ 0.49 $ 0.52

_____________________________

(1) Transaction costs represent costs associated with potential and completed mergers and acquisitions and are primarily related to the Northfield and Sizewise acquisitions.

(2) Loss on extinguishment of debt for the six months ended June 30, 2022 consists of the write-off of the unamortized debt discount related to the partial prepayment of the First Lien Term Loan. Loss on extinguishment of debt for the six months ended June 30, 2021 consists of the write-off of the unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discount and an additional 1% redemption price related to the repayment of our Second Lien Term Loan and the write-off of the unamortized deferred financing cost related to the amendment of our Revolving Credit Facility.

(3) Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments represents the tax benefit or provision associated with the reconciling items between net income and Adjusted Net Income and includes both the current and deferred income tax impact of the adjustments. To determine the aggregate tax effect of the reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 0% to 26%, depending upon the applicable jurisdictions of each adjustment.









Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio

(in millions)

June 30,

2022 Revolving Loan, due 2026 $ 20.0 First Lien Term Loan, due 2026 1,059.2 Finance lease liability 25.3 Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs and Debt Discount (13.8) Total Debt $ 1,090.7 Less: Cash (16.5) Net Debt $ 1,074.2 LTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 325.5 Net Leverage 3.3x



