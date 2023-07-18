Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”) today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0792 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8263. The passcode for the live call is 13739397. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The Access ID for the replay call is 13739397. The replay will be available until August 22, 2023.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.agilitihealth.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

