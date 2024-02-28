Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Agiliti Inc. (“Agiliti” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AGTI). Investors who purchased Agiliti securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/AGTI.

Investigation Details:

This investigation involves potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of Agiliti relating to the sale of Agiliti to THL Partners (“THL Partners”), which owns and controls over 73% of Agiliti’s stock.

The two parties have announced that they reached an agreement in principle pursuant to which THL Partners will acquire Agiliti in a going private merger. Because THL owns a majority of Agiliti’s stock, stockholders have no voice in the transaction. There will be no vote on the merger. As a result of the merger, Agiliti shareholders are only anticipated to receive $10.00 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Agiliti. Evidence from the analyst community covering Agiliti suggests that the $10 per share consideration is unfair.

The scope of the investigation also includes whether there are significant conflicts of interest in the period leading up to the merger thus making the process and consideration unfair.

What’s Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Agiliti securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/AGTI. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228996035/en/