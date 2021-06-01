Log in
    AGTI   US00848J1043

AGILITI, INC.

(AGTI)
  
Agiliti : to Participate at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

06/01/2021 | 08:10am EDT
Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”), a nationwide provider of healthcare technology management and service solutions, today announced that the company will participate at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Management will host 1x1 investor meetings as well as a fireside chat at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time on June 8, 2021. Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the fireside chat by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.agilitihealth.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About Agiliti

Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. Agiliti serves more than 7,000 national, regional and local acute care and alternate site providers across the U.S. For more than eight decades, Agiliti has delivered medical equipment management and service solutions that help healthcare providers reduce costs, increase operating efficiencies and support optimal patient outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 970 M - -
Net income 2021 24,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 022 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 113x
Yield 2021 0,01%
Capitalization 2 849 M 2 849 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,99x
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas J. Leonard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas W. Boehning President
James B. Pekarek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John L. Workman Non-Executive Chairman
Michael A. Bell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILITI, INC.0.00%2 849
ABBOTT LABORATORIES6.54%207 266
MEDTRONIC PLC8.07%170 314
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.33%70 346
HOYA CORPORATION0.56%48 456
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.10.44%46 702