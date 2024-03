Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors it is investigating the acquisition of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) by private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. ("THL"). Under the terms of the agreement, Agiliti stockholders will receive $10.00 in cash for each share of Agiliti common stock owned.

Is the Proposed Acquisition Best for Agiliti, Inc. (AGTI) and its Shareholders?

On February 26, 2024, Agiliti announced a deal to be acquired by THL. According to the Proxy Statement, Agiliti's board of directors approved the merger agreement for $10.00 per share in cash. The deal is valued at approximately $2.5 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Robbins LLP is concerned that Agiliti's board of directors engaged in an unfair process and agreed to an unfair amount to be paid to shareholders.

