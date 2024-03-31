Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was KWD 1,353.02 million compared to KWD 863.38 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 83.57 million compared to KWD 68.04 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.03274 compared to KWD 0.02683 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.03274 compared to KWD 0.02683 a year ago.