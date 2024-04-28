Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.(Agility), is a Kuwait-based supply chain services provider. The Company is organized into two business segments: Logistics and Related Services segment, which provides freight forwarding, transportation, contract logistics, project logistics, and fairs and events logistics, and The Infrastructure segment, which provides real-estate services, airplane ground handling and cleaning services, cargo and lounge management, customs operations and management, customs consulting, fuel logistics and waste recycling. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Defense and Government Services, GCC Services, Global Clearing Systems, Inspection & Control Services, Kuwait International Laboratory (LABCO), Metal Recycling Company, National Aviation Services, Tristar, and Shipa, among others.