Agility
Agenda of the Forty-Three Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P (the
"Company") for the Fiscal Year Ended on 31/12/2023
I - Review and approve the report of the Board of Directors for the Company's activities during the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023.
2- Review and approve the Corporate Governance, including the compensation report and the Audit Committee's reports for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023.
3- Review and approve the independent Auditor's Report for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023.
4- Discuss and approve the Financial Statements and the Profits and Losses account for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023.
5- Present the report of any violations recorded by the regulators and applicable penalties on the Company during the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023, and discuss any notes from the regulators, ifany.
6- Discuss the Board of Directors' recommendation to distribute the cash dividends for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023 representing 10% (Ten percent) ofthe nominal value of the share or 10 Fils (ten Fils) per share after deducting treasury shares, for the shareholders who are registered on the shareholders' records on the settlement date which would fall on 13 June 2024 and approve the below corporate action dates:
Confirmation date: 3 June 2024
Cum date (Last trading date): 10 June 2024
Ex dividends date: 11 June 2024
Record date: 13 June 2024 (DFM: 12 June 2024)
Distribution date: 20 June 2024
Authorize the Board ofDirectors ofthe Company to amend the aforementioned corporate action schedule in case the implementation ofthis schedule was not completed for any reason.
Ifthe general assembly approves this recommendation the total dividends distributed for the full year 2023, would be
- total of20% (20 fils) per share, in addition to the in-kind dividends distribution in the form ofshares in a subsidiary, Agility Global PLC.
with the Company or on its behalf for the year 2024, in accordance with Article 197 ofCompanies Law No. 1 of 2016.
19- Discuss and approve the recommendation of the Board of Directors to implement an Employee Stock Option Plan ("ESOP") for the purpose ofretaining qualified employees and fostering their loyalty to the Company, and approve the ESOP proposed by the Board ofDirectors and authorize the latter to obtain the necessary approvals from regulatory authorities to issue the ESOP and take the necessary steps and procedures to implement it, in accordance with the conditions outlined in Companies Law No. (1) of2016 and Law No. (7) of 2010 regarding the establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and the Regulation ofSecurities Activities, and their amendments, provided that the total increases to paid-up capital or treasury shares used in implementing the ESOP shall not exceed I 0% of the Company's total paid-up capital within a maximum period of10 years from the start ofESOP implementation.
Tarek Abdulaziz Sultan AIEssa
Vice Chairman & CEO
