Agility Public Warehousing K S C P : Aramex Kuwait Expands its facility in Agility Logistics Park in Sulaibiya

New logistics facility will help grow Aramex's e-fulfilment business

KUWAIT - September 13, 2021 - Agility, a leader in supply chain services, innovation and investment, announced that the leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, Aramex has selected the Agility Logistics Park (ALP) in Sulaibiya as the location for its new 16,000 SQM e-fulfillment center in Kuwait.

The opening of the new Aramex warehouse was attended by H.E. Dr. Matar Al-Neaydi, UAE Ambassador in Kuwait, Eng. Nader Sakeen, CEO of ALP Kuwait and GCC, Mr. Fadi Kikoloff, General Manager of Aramex Kuwait along with senior executives from both companies.

Aramex's new facility will be housed in Agility's recently completed multi-customer logistics warehouse which was developed by ALP. The facility is the largest logistics warehouse in Kuwait, and was built to meet customer requirements. The warehouse complex provides Aramex Kuwait with the necessary infrastructure and services needed to meet its customers' needs across the country and the GCC.

The new state-of-the-art Aramex facility will help the Company expand and grow its e-commerce fulfillment business, which involves movement of different types of consumer goods and products. Using the latest equipment and technology, the logistics warehouse will operate the latest version of INFOR WMS 10.4, RFID tags and gateways, automated conveyor belts and sorting machines, all of which are geared towards faster and more efficient operations.

Fadi Kikoloff, General Manager of Aramex Kuwait, H.E. Dr. Matar Al-Neaydi, UAE Ambassador in Kuwait and Nader Sakeen, CEO of ALP Kuwait and GCC

Nader Sakeen, CEO of ALP Kuwait and GCC, said: 'We are pleased to welcome Aramex Kuwait at their new facility at the Agility Logistics Park in Sulaibiya. The built-to-suit warehouse was tailored to customers' requirements and is move-in ready, enabling fast deployment, flexibility and reduced capital commitments. At ALP, we know how to deliver large-scale projects that accelerate growth and enhance operational efficiency for companies operating in Kuwait and in the region.'

Fadi Kikoloff, General Manager of Aramex Kuwait, said: 'We are pleased to expand our fulfillment infrastructure to deliver our customers in Kuwait and the wider region the speed and reliability they deserve. This new facility is an important investment that will help support the rapid growth of our logistics business. The facility's cutting-edge technology strengthens our position by ensuring higher capacity, faster sortation process and reduced transit times. We believe this will allow us to fulfil growing customer demands for more reliable services.'

The ALP in Sulaibiya features built-up, international-standard warehousing and logistics facilities that serve leading multinationals, government customers, and small and medium-sized businesses operating in Kuwait. In twelve countries, the advanced design and layout of ALP warehouses gives customers the ability to store more goods in less space while also utilizing state-of-the-art technology and systems that ensure smooth management of inventory and flow of goods.

Sakeen said: 'Agility Logistics Parks is a world leader in the design and construction of logistics parks and warehousing solutions. Our logistics warehouses provide the essential infrastructure required for both multinational companies and local businesses in the storage, distribution, packaging, processing and light manufacturing sectors.'

The secure ALP in Sulaibiya features ready-built warehouses; built-to-suit warehouses; shared facilities; and open storage, laydown, and truck- and car-staging yards. The logistics park also offers ambient and air-conditioned warehousing; freezers and chillers; asphalted container-storage yards; and racked warehousing. In addition, Agility's warehouses meet international environmental standards and feature eco-friendly construction materials, using energy-efficient roof and side-insulated panels, wind-driven roof fans, skylights for natural lighting, along with LED and energy-saving light fittings.