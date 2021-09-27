Log in
Agility Public Warehousing K S C P : Arbitration proceedings against IBL Bank SAL, Korek Telecom and International Holdings Ltd

09/27/2021 | 05:12am EDT
The award grants in full IT Ltd.'s claim to render as null and void the subordination agreement relating to the USD 150 million loan extended by IBL Bank to Korek Telecom. The Tribunal agreed with IT Ltd. that all of the respondents (Korek Telecom, IH Ltd and IBL Bank), had engaged in a deliberate and intentional deception of IT Ltd. The deception was done with the purpose of inducing IT Ltd. to enter into the subordination agreement without knowledge of the fact that IBL Bank was acting not as a true lender, but merely as a front for Mr. Sirwan Barzani. The counterclaims of the respondents were rejected in their entirety. In addition to the avoidance of the subordination agreement IT Ltd. was awarded legal costs in the amount of US 2.5 million.

As a result of this award, IT Ltd. will now seek to enforce its debt claim in the principal amount of USD 285 million, as well as accrued interest, against IH, as debtor, and Korek Telecom, as guarantor. Furthermore, IT Ltd. will reserve its right to claim for damages against all respondents, including IBL Bank, on the basis of their participation in the deception of IT Ltd.

Disclaimer

Agility - The Public Warehousing Company KSCP published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 09:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
