Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.(Agility), is a Kuwait-based supply chain services provider. The Company is organized into two business segments: Logistics and Related Services segment, which provides freight forwarding, transportation, contract logistics, project logistics, and fairs and events logistics, and The Infrastructure segment, which provides real-estate services, airplane ground handling and cleaning services, cargo and lounge management, customs operations and management, customs consulting, fuel logistics and waste recycling. The Company's subsidiaries include Defense and Government Services, GCC Services, Global Clearing Systems, Inspection & Control Services, Kuwait International Laboratory (LABCO), Metal Recycling Company, National Aviation Services, Tristar, and Shipa, among others.