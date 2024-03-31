Financial Results Form Kuwaiti Company (KWD)

Company Name

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

Financial Year Ended on 2023-12-31

Board of Directors Meeting Date 2024-03-30

Required Documents

Approved financial statements.

Approved auditor's repo

This form shall not be deemed to be complete unless thedocuments mentioned above are provided

Change(%)

Comparative Year 2022-12-31

+23%

+22%

+21%

, Current Year 2023-12-31

68,040,000

26.83

508,339,000

83,569,000

32.74

614,418,000

+13%

1,634,210,000 1,853,443,000

+11%

1,601,621,000 1,772,534,000 Total Equity attributable to the owners of the

+57%

863,380,000 1,353,023,000

+29%

128,597,000

Not applicable

No Accumulated

165,676,000

No Accumulated

Losses

Statement

Net Profit (Loss) attributable to the owners of the parent Company

Basic & Diluted Earnings per Share

Current Assets

Total Assets

Current Liabilities

Total Liabilities

Total Operating Revenue

Losses

Accumulated Loss/ Paid-Up Share Capital

Ernst & Young Tel: +965 2295 5000 Al Aiban, Al Osaimi & Partners Fax: +965 2245 6419 P.O. Box 74 kuwait@kw.ey.com 18-20th Floor, Baitak Tower ey.com/mena Ahmed Al Jaber Street Safat Square 13001, Kuwait

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF

AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.

Report on the Audit of Consolidated Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P (the "Parent Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2023, and the consolidated statement of income, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of cash flows and consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including material accounting policies.

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2023, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

Basis for Qualified Opinion

(i) As stated in Note 7 to the consolidated financial statements, the Group has investment properties amounting to KD 281,360 thousand as at 31 December 2023 ( 31 December 2022: KD 279,216 thousand) that are leased from the Public Authority for Industry, Kuwait ("PAI"), of which the lease contracts of properties amounting to KD 191,172 thousand (31 December 2022: KD 190,635 thousand) have expired as at the reporting date and are currently under legal dispute since PAI issued a notice to the Group on 18 January 2023 expressing their unwillingness to renew or extend these lease contracts, and for the Group to vacate these premises within a week of issuing the notice. As part of legal proceedings, the Group has asked the Kuwait courts to prevent PAI from interrupting the usage of these properties by the Group. The Group was also unable to obtain a reliable estimate of the fair value of the investment properties leased from PAI, on account of the uncertainty associated with these properties, as a result of the ongoing litigation with PAI. We were therefore unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence about the existence and valuations of these investment properties due to the expiry of the underlying lease contracts as detailed in Note 7, and management being unable to determine the fair value of all the leased properties from PAI as at 31 December 2023. Further there is significant uncertainty around the renewal of all the lease contracts with PAI and the rights or liabilities that may arise, as well as the operational revenues, profitability and related cashflows that may be impacted, as a result of the ongoing legal proceedings.

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF

AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P. (continued)

Report on the Audit of Consolidated Financial Statements (continued)

Basis for Qualified Opinion (continued)

Consequently, we were unable to determine whether any adjustments to the carrying value of these properties were necessary. We have been issuing a qualified opinion and conclusion on the consolidated financial statements of the Group in respect of this matter since the year ended 31 December 2022.

(ii) As stated in Note 11 to the consolidated financial statements, the Group's investment in and loan to Korek Telecom ("Korek") is carried at KD 111,639 thousand (2022: KD 111,263 thousand) and KD 35,711 thousand (2022: KD 35,591 thousand) respectively in the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2023. We were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence about the carrying value of investment in Korek and the recoverability of the loan due to the nature and significant uncertainty around the investment and eventual outcome of the various ongoing arbitrations. Consequently, we were unable to determine whether any adjustments to the carrying value of the investment and loan to Korek were necessary. We have been issuing a qualified opinion and conclusion on the consolidated financial statements of the Group in respect of the same matter since the year ended 31 December 2014

(iii) As stated in Note 28 (c) to the consolidated financial statements and pursuant to the judgment by the Court of Cassation in favour of the Group and against the General Administration of Customs for Kuwait ("GAC"), the Group has not recorded any adjustments related to the judgement as at 31 December 2023 in the consolidated financial statements, as the management is exploring the possibilities of entering into negotiations with GAC for settlement of awarded compensation, which in our view should have been recorded as an income and receivable. As a result, receivables, retained earnings and non-controlling interest as at 31 December 2023 are understated by KD 54,396 thousand (31 December 2022: KD 54,396 thousand), KD 32,964 thousand (31 December 2022: KD 32,964 thousand) and KD 21,432 thousand (31 December 2022: KD 21,432 thousand) respectively. Further, as stated in Note 28 (c), the Group is also eligible for 7% interest per annum on the awarded compensation, the financial impact of which has not been accounted in the consolidated financial statements. We have been issuing a qualified opinion and conclusion on the consolidated financial statements of the Group in respect of the same matter since the period ended 30 June 2022.

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards)

(IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P. (continued)

Report on the Audit of Consolidated Financial Statements (continued)

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 28 (d) to the consolidated financial statements, which describes the contingencies and claims relating to the litigations with the General Administration of Customs for Kuwait.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the matter set out above.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

a) Fair value measurement of investments properties

The fair values of the Group's investment properties other than those leased from PAI, amounting to KD 232,809 thousand, have been determined by external real estate appraisers. The determination of the fair value of these investment properties is dependent on key inputs, such as rental value, occupancy rate, discount rate, yield rate, price per square meter and market knowledge and historical transactions, which, although not directly observable, are corroborated by observable market data. The disclosures relating to the inputs are relevant, given the estimation uncertainty involved in these valuations. The methodology applied in determining the valuations is set out in Note 7 to the consolidated financial statements.

Given the size and complexity of the valuation of investment properties, and the importance of the disclosures relating to the inputs used in such valuations, we have considered this as a key audit matter.

We have considered the methodology and the appropriateness of the valuation models and inputs used to value the investment properties. We have tested the inputs and assumptions made by management of the Group and the appropriateness of the properties' related data supporting the external appraisers' valuations. We performed procedures for areas of risk and estimation. This included, where relevant, comparison of judgments made to current market practices and challenging the valuations on a sample basis. Further, we have considered the objectivity, independence and expertise of the external real estate appraisers.

We also assessed the appropriateness of the disclosures relating to the investment properties of the Group in Note 7 to the consolidated financial statements.

3