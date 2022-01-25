Log in
Agility Public Warehousing K S C P : GCC Services Wins Camp Contract for Major Uganda Oil Project

01/25/2022 | 03:07am EST
Agility unit will provide upstream camp support for Total Energies' Tilenga project

DUBAI - January 24, 2022 - GCC Services, a leader in integrated remote site services, has been selected by international engineering and construction giant McDermott to provide camp services for the Tilenga Project Upstream Facilities in the Lake Albert Basin of Uganda.

GCC's work, to take place over 6 years, begins in February and is to include camp management, catering and camp support services for an international and local workforce that is expected to peak at 3,500 workers.

The Tilenga project, under the overall operation of Total Energies, is the centerpiece of oil projects projected to bring investments of over $10 billion to Uganda and Tanzania. It will eventually have the capacity to process 190,000 to 700,000 barrels of oil a day.

"We understand the importance of this project to Ugandans and their future. We've been operating in Uganda since 2010, so we have a strong reputation there and an understanding of the market," said GCC Services CEO Rashad Sinokrot. "Our local presence, international footprint and record of performance on critical energy projects were defining elements of our winning proposal."

Sinokrot said GCC is planning "significant local engagement" that will include training and upskilling of the local workforce, as well as support and development of local vendors and suppliers, including farmers in the region.

GCC has extensive experience as a provider and manager of services for large, complex projects in remote, hard-to-reach areas and conflict zones. In Papua New Guinea, GCC managed camp facilities at multiple locations, serving more than 22,000 workers on the country's massive LNG project. As a supply chain and procurement specialist, GCC also has served as the food-supply contractor for peacekeeping forces in Africa and elsewhere.

Total Energies, the overall leader of Uganda's Tilenga project, has pledged to act transparently in its development of the oil and gas resources of the Lake Albert region. The company has made commitments to use the highest international standards in land acquisition, consult with local communities, protect sensitive natural areas, and generate a "positive net impact on biodiversity" in the region.

During construction, the Tilenga project and related EACOP pipeline build are expected to generate 58,000 direct and indirect jobs, 2.1 million hours of training to build local skills, and $1.7 billion worth of work for local companies, Total Energies says.

About GCC Services

GCC Services, based in Dubai, is an integrated remote site services company operating in more than nine geographic locations. It serves energy, mining, peacekeeping, NGO, defense and government customers, and others, providing catering, camp management, construction, and logistics and supply chain services. GCC provides skilled and unskilled manpower, as well as facilities management, utilities and environmental services for complex, capital-intensive projects.

Disclaimer

Agility - The Public Warehousing Company KSCP published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 08:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
