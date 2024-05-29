KUWAIT - May 28, 2024 - Agility, a global leader in supply chain services, infrastructure, and innovation, held today its Ordinary Annual General Assembly Meeting for the year 2023, with a quorum of 65.6%.

The company's shareholders approved all items on the agenda, including Agility's audited financial statements, and the Board of Directors' recommendation to distribute a cash dividends of 10%, equivalent to 10 fils per share for the year 2023. Those dividends are eligible for shareholders registered on the company's shareholders' records on the settlement date which is June 13th 2024.

Agility Vice Chairman Tarek Sultan said: "Agility delivered on a track record of positive momentum in 2023, despite ongoing volatile markets and the challenging macro environment. Agility ended the year with a 42.4% growth in EBITDA, driven by strong performance across our operating entities. We enter 2024 optimistic about the future and the opportunities to grow both globally and in Kuwait, driving value for our shareholders, employees, customers, and communities."

‌"As always, we thank our shareholders, customers, employees, and partners for their trust and support in Agility," Sultan concluded.

Agility reported full-year net profits of KD 83.6 million, or 32.7 fils per share, an increase of 22%. Full-year EBITDA was up 42.4% to KD 257.2 million and revenue increased 56.7% to KD 1,353 million.