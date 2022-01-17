Agility Public Warehousing K S C P : Judicial Decision Disclosure

Agility

17 January 2022

Mis Boursa Kuwait

Court Ruling in case no. 4896. 5572. 6276 / 2019 Commercial Civil Government /1

Reference to the above-mentioned subject; and in accordance with Chapter IO ofthe Capital Markets Authority's bylaws ofLaw No. 7 ofthe year 20IO on Disclosure and Transparency Agility would like to announce:

Date 17/01/2022 Company Name Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP Case Number The 3 consolidated cases no.4896, 5572, 6276 / 2019 Commercial/Civil/Government Case Subject 4- Case no.4896/2019 filed by Agility to confirm the continuation ofthe lease agreement for plot4 in south Amghara industrial 5- Case no. 5572/20I9 file by the Public Authority for Industry requesting Agility to vacate and pay the rentals for phase4 6- Case no. 6276/2019 file by the Public Authority for Industry to vacate and pay the rentals for phase4 Date of the decision 16/01/2022 Court Decision Court ofFirst Instance Parties involved Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP against the general director ofthe Public Authority ofIndustry and others Decision in favor of The general director ofthe Public Authority ofIndustry and others First Instance court The court has ruled decision 1- Accepting to add Joza Saad Marzouk, Manouwa Suleiman Akash Al Enezi, Al Sadeek Al Moutamiaz forGeneral trading and contracting and Banyan Al Jazeera for General Trading and Contracting. 2- In case4896/2019 first To reject the case and have Agility pay the fees andKD 1000 legal fees Second: end the lease agreement between Agility and PAI and consider the defendant as a trespasser and request Agility to pay the rent from 1/1/2018 and a penalty ofKD 80 KD for every day delay until handing over the plot, and expedite the enforcement ofthe ruling without llUarantee. Appeal court decision Not applicable Cassation Court Not applicable Decision