    AGLTY   KW0EQ0601041

AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(AGLTY)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Agility Public Warehousing K S C P : Judicial Decision Disclosure

01/17/2022 | 01:05am EST
Agility

17 January 2022

Mis Boursa Kuwait

Court Ruling in case no. 4896. 5572. 6276 / 2019 Commercial Civil Government /1

Reference to the above-mentioned subject; and in accordance with Chapter IO ofthe Capital Markets Authority's bylaws ofLaw No. 7 ofthe year 20IO on Disclosure and Transparency Agility would like to announce:

Date

17/01/2022

Company Name

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

Case Number

The 3 consolidated cases no.4896, 5572, 6276 / 2019

Commercial/Civil/Government

Case Subject

4- Case no.4896/2019 filed by Agility to confirm the continuation ofthe lease

agreement for plot4 in south Amghara industrial

5- Case no. 5572/20I9 file by the Public Authority for Industry requesting

Agility to vacate and pay the rentals for phase4

6- Case no. 6276/2019 file by the Public Authority for Industry to vacate and

pay the rentals for phase4

Date of the decision

16/01/2022

Court Decision

Court ofFirst Instance

Parties involved

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP against the general director ofthe

Public Authority ofIndustry and others

Decision in favor of

The general director ofthe Public Authority ofIndustry and others

First Instance court

The court has ruled

decision

1- Accepting to add Joza Saad Marzouk, Manouwa Suleiman Akash Al

Enezi, Al Sadeek Al Moutamiaz forGeneral trading and contracting

and Banyan Al Jazeera for General Trading and Contracting.

2- In case4896/2019 first To reject the case and have Agility pay the

fees andKD 1000

legal

fees

Second: end the lease agreement between Agility and PAI and

consider

the defendant as a trespasser and request Agility to pay the

rent from 1/1/2018 and a penalty ofKD 80 KD for every day delay

until handing over the plot, and expedite the enforcement ofthe

ruling without llUarantee.

Appeal court decision

Not applicable

Cassation Court

Not applicable

Decision

P.O. 'Box 25418, Safat 13115 Kuwait

.:..._,S"JI 13115 ,1..l....1125418 ..,...._,.,

Tel. +965 1809 222, Fax +965 2467 9617

+965 2467 9617 .,..m. +965 1809 222 ...:.Lo

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P

f:clr-.P,�,-..JI .:,_;i....ll �1 ��

Commercial Registration No.: 28925

,r:-J ciJ� •►.•••

Paid Capital: KO 223,010,715.500

www.aglllty.com

� Jt..!>223,010,715.500 atfa.i.1.1JUI ..,.lJ

Disclaimer

Agility - The Public Warehousing Company KSCP published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 06:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 474 M 1 572 M 1 572 M
Net income 2021 38,0 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,8x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 2 124 M 7 037 M 7 042 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 37 418
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,01 KWD
Average target price 1,09 KWD
Spread / Average Target 7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tarek Abdulaziz Sultan Al-Essa Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ehab Fekry Aziz Bassilios Chief Financial Officer
Henadi Anwar Essa Al-Saleh Chairman
Naser Mohammed Fahed Al-Rashed Director
Faisal Jamil Sultan Al-Essa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.6.77%7 037
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-3.64%179 513
DEUTSCHE POST AG-4.26%75 716
FEDEX CORPORATION-0.94%67 890
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.-9.38%20 615
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-5.12%14 257