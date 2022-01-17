Agility Public Warehousing K S C P : Judicial Decision Disclosure
01/17/2022 | 01:05am EST
Agility
17 January 2022
Mis Boursa Kuwait
Court Ruling in case no. 4896. 5572. 6276 / 2019 Commercial Civil Government /1
Reference to the above-mentioned subject; and in accordance with Chapter IO ofthe Capital Markets Authority's bylaws ofLaw No. 7 ofthe year 20IO on Disclosure and Transparency Agility would like to announce:
Date
17/01/2022
Company Name
Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP
Case Number
The 3 consolidated cases no.4896, 5572, 6276 / 2019
Commercial/Civil/Government
Case Subject
4- Case no.4896/2019 filed by Agility to confirm the continuation ofthe lease
agreement for plot4 in south Amghara industrial
5- Case no. 5572/20I9 file by the Public Authority for Industry requesting
Agility to vacate and pay the rentals for phase4
6- Case no. 6276/2019 file by the Public Authority for Industry to vacate and
pay the rentals for phase4
Date of the decision
16/01/2022
Court Decision
Court ofFirst Instance
Parties involved
Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP against the general director ofthe
Public Authority ofIndustry and others
Decision in favor of
The general director ofthe Public Authority ofIndustry and others
First Instance court
The court has ruled
decision
1- Accepting to add Joza Saad Marzouk, Manouwa Suleiman Akash Al
Enezi, Al Sadeek Al Moutamiaz forGeneral trading and contracting
and Banyan Al Jazeera for General Trading and Contracting.
2- In case4896/2019 first To reject the case and have Agility pay the
fees andKD 1000
legal
fees
Second: end the lease agreement between Agility and PAI and
consider
the defendant as a trespasser and request Agility to pay the
rent from 1/1/2018 and a penalty ofKD 80 KD for every day delay
until handing over the plot, and expedite the enforcement ofthe
Agility - The Public Warehousing Company KSCP published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 06:04:06 UTC.