Agility Public Warehousing K S C P : Material Information Disclosure ADX decision on listing Agility Global PLC
April 28, 2024 at 01:53 am EDT
Agility
25 April, 2024
Mis
Boursa Kuwait
Subject: ADX decision on listing Agility Global PLC
Reference to the above mentioned subject; and in accordance with Chapter IO of the Capital Markets Authority's bylaws of Law No. 7 of the year 20IO on Disclosure and Transparency Agility would like to announce:
Date
25 April 2024
Company Name
A11:ility Public Warehousing Company(K.S.C.P) ("Agility")
Material Information
We would like to inform you that a resolution has been issued by the Abu Dhabi
Securities Exchange (ADX) regarding the approval ofthe listing of Agility Global
PLC under the symbol (AGILITY) and the ISIN (AEE0l376A248) as of Thursday,
May 2nd 2024 within the Industrials sector.
Before and after the listing date, the company will publish Equity Reports prepared
by reputable and independent investment banks plus the official prospectus of the
listing with the aim of providing financial information on the fair value ofthe share
as a reference for investors to use in order to make their investment decisions in the
company.
Please note, that the equity book valueofAgility Global PLC share is around ofAED
1.88 per share and therefore the total equity book value of the company is
approximately AED 19.6 billion.
Also, this listing is a technical listing, which means that there is no set price, based
on supply and demand, for the trading to start at, and accordingly, based on point (3)
in the ADX CEO's decision No. (4) for the year 2024, and for the purposes of
calculating the percentage change ofthe trading price from the reference price in the
first trading session, the reference price has been set at AED 0.37 for each share of
Agility Global, totaling around 10.4 billion shares. We will keep you updated with
any new information.
Impact ofthe material
There will be no additional impact from this news other than what has been
information on the
previously disclosed.
financial position ofthe
company
Best Regards,
Tarek Abdulaziz Sultan AL Essa
Vice Chairman and CEO
P.O. Box 25418, Safat 13115 Kuwait
Tel. +965 1809 222, Fax +965 2467 9617
Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P
CommeJdal Registrotion No.: 28925
Paid Capital: KD 267,612,858.600
Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.(Agility), is a Kuwait-based supply chain services provider. The Company is organized into two business segments: Logistics and Related Services segment, which provides freight forwarding, transportation, contract logistics, project logistics, and fairs and events logistics, and The Infrastructure segment, which provides real-estate services, airplane ground handling and cleaning services, cargo and lounge management, customs operations and management, customs consulting, fuel logistics and waste recycling. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Defense and Government Services, GCC Services, Global Clearing Systems, Inspection & Control Services, Kuwait International Laboratory (LABCO), Metal Recycling Company, National Aviation Services, Tristar, and Shipa, among others.