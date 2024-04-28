Agility

25 April, 2024

Subject: ADX decision on listing Agility Global PLC

Reference to the above mentioned subject; and in accordance with Chapter IO of the Capital Markets Authority's bylaws of Law No. 7 of the year 20IO on Disclosure and Transparency Agility would like to announce:

Date 25 April 2024

Company Name A11:ility Public Warehousing Company(K.S.C.P) ("Agility")

Material Information We would like to inform you that a resolution has been issued by the Abu Dhabi

Securities Exchange (ADX) regarding the approval ofthe listing of Agility Global

PLC under the symbol (AGILITY) and the ISIN (AEE0l376A248) as of Thursday,

May 2nd 2024 within the Industrials sector.

Before and after the listing date, the company will publish Equity Reports prepared

by reputable and independent investment banks plus the official prospectus of the

listing with the aim of providing financial information on the fair value ofthe share

as a reference for investors to use in order to make their investment decisions in the

company.

Please note, that the equity book valueofAgility Global PLC share is around ofAED

1.88 per share and therefore the total equity book value of the company is

approximately AED 19.6 billion.

Also, this listing is a technical listing, which means that there is no set price, based

on supply and demand, for the trading to start at, and accordingly, based on point (3)

in the ADX CEO's decision No. (4) for the year 2024, and for the purposes of

calculating the percentage change ofthe trading price from the reference price in the

first trading session, the reference price has been set at AED 0.37 for each share of

Agility Global, totaling around 10.4 billion shares. We will keep you updated with

any new information.

Impact ofthe material There will be no additional impact from this news other than what has been

information on the previously disclosed.

financial position ofthe

company