    AGLTY   KW0EQ0601041

AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(AGLTY)
Agility Public Warehousing K S C P : Sponsors Dr. Andrea Ghez Nobel Astrophysicist at Kuwait University Conference

03/09/2022 | 02:21am EST
Photo credit: Spencer Lowell

KUWAIT - March 7, 2022 - Agility, a leader in supply chain services, innovation and investment, is sponsoring the participation of Nobel Prize winning astrophysicist Dr. Andrea Ghez at Kuwait's Scientific Research Conference, to be held March 8-9 and hosted by Kuwait University (KU) and the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Science (KFAS).

Ghez is an American astrophysicist and professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). In 2020, she became the fourth woman to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics, sharing the award with colleagues for their discovery of a supermassive compact object, now generally recognized to be a black hole in the Milky Way.

Dr. Salman Al-Sabah,Chairman of the conference organizing committee said: "The Scientific Research Conference focuses on the importance of scientific research - a critical part of innovation and invention. We're pleased to welcome Professor Ghez to Kuwait as a keynote speaker at the conference, and to give Kuwait University students the opportunity to learn from her work. "

Tarek Sultan, Agility Vice Chairman & CEO, said: "The Scientific Research Conference will host a number of prominent scientists, including Dr. Ghez and we are proud to support her participation. Education is one of the pillars of Agility's sustainability program. By supporting Dr. Ghez's participation at this conference, we can give students in Kuwait the unique chance to learn from her and other scientists directly."

The two-day conference and exhibition will focus on scientific inventions and innovations and patent challenges. In addition, KU and KFAS will discuss potential future collaborations. Attendees will take part in workshops focusing on research papers, Google applications for academics, and other topics. The conference and exhibition will take place at the Faculty of Engineering & Petroleum Theater in Sabah Al-Salem University City (Al-Shadadiyah).

Agility has a globally recognized sustainability program, covering humanitarian logistics, community volunteerism, fair labor and environmental sustainability. Since 2014, Agility has invested in community education projects in 60+ countries, helping 80,000+ students access education, both online and offline. Agility and its employees have funded schools, education initiatives and vocational training programs across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. For more information about Agility's sustainability initiatives, please visit: sustainability.agility.com

Disclaimer

Agility - The Public Warehousing Company KSCP published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 07:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
