KUWAIT - 18 July 2024 - Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC) and United Projects for Aviation Services Company (UPAC), a commercial real estate and facilities management company, today signed a 17-year contract under which UPAC will operate the Messila Beach Site Project (Plage-2), one of Kuwait's prime entertainment destinations for families that TEC developed as part of its leading role in spearheading the growth and development of the country's tourism sector.

Nadia Akil, UPAC Chief Executive Officer, and Abdullah Jafar, TEC Acting Chief Executive Officer, signed the agreement at TEC headquarters in Shuwaikh in the presence of representatives from both companies.

Developed and built by TEC, the project spans over 70,000 SQM in an easily accessible prime location on Messila Beach, and aims to be a popular entertainment destination for Kuwait's residents. UPAC will handle leasing, facility management, and project operations for the duration of the 17-year contract.

The Messila Beach Site Project (Plage-2) consists of two swimming pools, a wave pool, various sporting activities, and commercial areas for restaurants, cafes, and shops. The property also includes a multi-purpose events hall, an expansive beach, a day-use chalet, and management offices, in addition to 350 shaded parking spots.

H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Al-Salman Al-Homoud Al-Sabah, TEC Chairman, said that TEC is developing projects that enrich the entertainment, social, and tourism sectors in Kuwait, affirming that TEC's development of Messila Beach is part of a series of projects aimed at enhancing Kuwait's tourism sector.

"TEC's work contributes to Kuwait's goal of developing its economic and tourism capabilities that promote sustainable and comprehensive growth while improving citizens' welfare and satisfaction through new and innovative projects," said Sheikh Mohammed Al-Salman. He emphasized the importance of providing visitors with high-quality services as well as unique cultural and tourism experiences.

Messila Beach is expected to open after a six-month handover to UPAC. At a later stage, UPAC will provide information on operating hours, ticket costs, on-site entertainment, and retail opportunities.

UPAC's Akil said: "We are thrilled to have won the contract to operate the property developed by TEC. This is a significant opportunity for UPAC to support Kuwait's tourism sector and expand the country's entertainment and family-focused options. Messila Beach holds a special place in everyone's memories, and with the new project, we aim to rekindle those cherished moments."

"The Messila Beach project enables us to grow and diversify our portfolio beyond our existing contracts and expands our presence in the entertainment and facilities management sectors. UPAC's strength is project management, and we are excited to leverage this expertise in this new venture."

Akil added: "Messila Beach will provide Kuwait's citizens and residents with a safe, fun environment for family entertainment. Our teams will be working closely alongside TEC to ensure that we provide the public with a memorable experience."

In Kuwait, UPAC manages the operations of Kuwait International Airport's Terminal 1 (T1) airport mall, parking, and related facilities, as well as the management of real estate and parking facilities at the Sheikh Sa'ad Airport Terminal (T3).

UPAC is a co-investor and developer of Abu Dhabi's US$1.3 billion Reem Mall on Reem Island. The mall is the region's first fully integrated omnichannel retail ecosystem with digital, e-commerce, and logistics capabilities. It also boasts a unique entertainment offering, including the largest Snow Park in the UAE. Reem Mall brings together all consumer and retail services to ensure a seamless customer experience.