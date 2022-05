So, on the investment side, we have listed investments. And you can see the names here, the DSV, NREC, GWC, HYLION, Menzies, and SWVL. And then you have the non-listed. And probably the key investment in the non-listed is the Reem Mall, as you probably know our

investment in the Reem mall is through a convertible debt and it's a non-listed investment, hence it is classified under that segment. Moving to the Q1 results, what you see here is the performance comparison to Q1 2021, the previous year, is apple to apple without ie without GIL, all the way, except for the net profits, which we have shaded the part of GIL. So, the numbers that you see on revenues, net revenues and EBITDA are apple to apple, the same businesses that we had last year, which are the controlled businesses as well as the investments are reflected in both years.

So, our revenues, of course, after selling GIL have shrunk. And now we have roughly KWD 130-140 million of revenues quarterly. And year over year, we have achieved about 22.3%, and that is a reflection of strong growth in different entities, as we will see later and also it's the recovery from the COVID situation.

So, we can see the revenues growing very nicely at 22%, net revenue is at 15% growth and then EBITDA has seen significant growth. I will break down EBITDA later on because the EBITDA you see here is for both, the investments, whatever we re-value through P&L plus the operating entities, the controlled entities. So we'll split that in the coming slide. So, to give you a flavor of how much the controlled businesses are generating and how much the investments, which is creating some noise because it's a reflection of the listed entities and the dividends we received from whichever entity. But overall, the results has seen a significant growth 72% year over year, for 2022.

Net profit - the KWD 11.7 million that you see here is from GIL that's before we deconsolidated GIL, because if you remember, GIL was deconsolidated in August last year. So Q1, Q2, and part of Q3 will also have the GIL numbers. So we take that out and that's the shaded KWD 11.7 million. And then the KWD 0.9 million is basically the result of the non-GIL, the continuous operation last year. And, as you can see has seen significant growth year over year.

Now this is, I think is a very important and critical slide because it gives you a clearer picture of how much of the earnings and the revenues are generated by the more sustainable, more operating, more controlled businesses, which is what we label here as control versus investments.

Investments, will go up and down and create noise because as per the accounting treatment, some of our investments are treated through P&L. So if the stock price of certain investments goes up, that will go up in the P&L so you will see significant profits, If it goes down, it's the other way around you see significant losses.

So, if you focus on the controlled businesses, this is where you see the 22% in revenue growth, 15% in net revenue, which is more or less, what we have seen in the previous slide. Now, when it comes to EBITDA and EBIT, because of the investment segment the group EBITDA and EBIT become little bit noisy, but in this slide you can see clearly that the controlled entities have registered 31% growth year over year in terms of EBITDA and about 45% EBIT. And that is, I think, a very strong recovery from COVID and we are seeing all our entities actually performing very well and almost back to the pre COVID levels. There will be another twist if we close Menzies, then Menzies will be consolidated under

Agility Q1 2022 results webcast transcript Arqaam Capital