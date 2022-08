21 August, 2022 M/s Boursa Kuwait Subject: Analyst/ Investor Conference for the Second Quarter of 2022 Reference to the above mentioned subject and pursuant to the requirements of Boursa Kuwait Rule Book issued as per Resolution No. (1) of 2018, we wish to inform you that the quarterly Analyst/ Investors Conference was held through a Live Webcast at 2:00 pm local time on Thursday, 18 August 2022. Please refer to the attachment for the minutes of the conference and the Investor presentation (Q2 -2022) Best Regards, Investor Relations Team

Agility Public Warehousing Company Second Quarter 2022 Analyst Webcast Sunday, August 21st 2022 Kindly find enclosed the minutes of Agility's analyst webcast, which was held on Thursday August 18, 2022 at 2.00 PM Kuwait time, to discuss Second Quarter 2022 earnings. Attendees from Agility: Ehab Aziz - Group CFO Soriana Borjas - Investor Relations Senior Manager Awrad Alenezi - Investor Relations Senior Analyst From Arqaam Capital: Sidharth Saboo Agility Q2 2022 Earnings webcast transcript

Sidharth: Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining us today. This is Sidharth Saboo, and on behalf of Arqaam Capital, I would like to welcome you to Agility's Second Quarter 2022 earnings webcast. With me here today I have Mr. Ehab Aziz, Agility's Chief Financial Officer and Agility's Investors Relation Team. Without further delay, I will now turn over the call to Awrad from Agility's Investors Relations Team. Awrad: Thank you Sidharth. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to Agility's second quarter 2022 earnings webcast. With me today we have Mr. Ehab Aziz, our group CFO, who will take you through Agility's performance and present the major developments in this quarter. After the presentation which we should have available on your screen we will open the floor for the Q&A. Please feel free to submit all your questions in the chat box and we will make sure to address them during the call, or after, in case we didn't have time to answer all your questions. We will get back to you directly and answer them. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer available on the second page as this presentation may contain forward looking statements and such statements or subject to risks and uncertainties. Please take a moment to read this and then I'll hand it over to Ehab. Thank you. Ehab: Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our Q2 financial results review. As you are aware we have closed the acquisition of Menzies, in August. And to remind you, we also closed in August 2021, the sale of GIL to DSV and we are very excited to have shuffled our portfolio over a period of one year. After selling GIL, we became, kind of a big financial investor with a local and regional presence. And now with Menzies, we are back to the global platform. I will touch base on the key highlights of Menzies acquisition. Then we'll remind you of the company overview and how the company is structured today in couple of slides. And then we'll move into the Q2 and year to date financial performance, and then we'll open the floor for Q&A. So, Menzies is a very exciting deal for us and a landmark in the history of the company and this deal reinforces the fact that we continue to perform well and at a global scale. As I mentioned, this month marks the anniversary of GIL transaction. As you remember, the transaction of selling GIL was August 2021. We sold GIL to DSV, which was also a landmark transaction. And now, 12 months after, we have managed to close Menzies as well. We are very excited about this opportunity. Menzies is truly a global platform in airport services. It's number one by the number of markets it serves, and number two by airports and number three in revenue. Our objective of buying Menzies is to accelerate the scale and the scope of our controlled business segment, which we'll talk about later in this presentation and also to inject the required capital and the required resources to really take Menzies to the next level and build a story bigger and better than GIL. That's our ambition and goal with acquiring Menzies. So, the amount or the capability that Menzies provides is immense. As I said, it's number one in terms of markets served. It's very attractive, given the synergy play with NAS and the complimentary aspect of the geographical presence of NAS and Menzies as well.

We paid about GBP 571 million for the equity of Menzies and about GBP 760 million in terms of the enterprise value. Our goal is to create value from Menzies through injecting capital and provide the capital required to grow Menzies and to basically capitalize on the fragmented nature of this space. This space is very, fragmented and there is huge room to grow. And we intend to focus on that segment in the next three to five years to become the dominant player in that space. Just to remind you of what we highlighted in the previous presentations, particularly after closing GIL transaction, the company today is divided into two segments, controlled businesses and investments. Investments are minority stake. Though the investment segment represents about 55% of our total assets, however, we believe the value in the future will be driven primarily by the controlled segment. This is where the Menzies acquisition and the NAS merging with Menzies is taking place. As you can see from the numbers from 2019 to H1 2022, the gross revenue and EBITDA almost recovered to the same level, a little bit higher, to 2019, which is the pre COVID crisis. I want to remind you that these number do not include the GIL figures, which has been excluded fully from this presentation. And that's why there could be some noise in the Q2 and the H1 results. So you can see that we have recovered and of course those results don't include results of Menzies because the transaction took place in Q3. As a matter of fact, even the initial investment that we made in Menzies of about KD 44 million is classified under segment two. Now since the closing has taken place, we will move that from Q3 onwards to segment one, and you will see the numbers reflected with the controlled segment. So, the key highlight here is that the numbers of the controlled businesses have recovered to the pre COVID level, and little bit exceeding in terms of revenues and in terms EBITDA. Also, to remind you, we tried to segment the net debt position by business to give you little bit of an insight, how to look at the business and how to value the company going forward. Because cash is fungible, we tried our best to allocate that. And as you can see, as of H1, we have about net debt of KD 149 million under the controlled businesses and about KD 317 million under the investments. In the investments, we classify them as listed and unlisted, and under listed, you can see the largest stake here is the DSV stake. NREC stake which is 20%, GWC which is a minority investment, Hyliion and Swvl are the two listed tech investments in the US. And then on the right side in the unlisted, the largest is our investment is Reem Mall, which is currently classified as convertible debt. The net value of that segment is about KD 1.1 billion. That value has decreased as of June because of the decline in DSV shares price. That decline in DSV shares has almost recovered in the last month or so, there has been quite nice recovery. We still believe DSV is performing extremely well and will outperform the market in the foreseeable future. However, as I mentioned, our main focus is on the controlled businesses. Starting Q3 Menzies will move into this segment and we'll start consolidating Menzies numbers. Maybe there will be some noise in Q3 and Q4 because of the effect of the half year consolidation of the numbers in those two quarters. But hopefully from 2023, you will see a full year effect and a significant improvement in our operating results from the controlled segments.