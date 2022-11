So, these are the key events during that quarter. As far as Menzies is concerned, since it would be one of our largest entities within our controlled group. As you know, our company today is divided into controlled segment and investments. Within the controlled group, Menzies will be the largest contributor and will contribute about 40% of our revenues going forward and about 35% of our EBITDA. And we have also integrated NAS into Menzies. So now when we say Menzies Group, that includes NAS and Menzies and not just John Menzies that we acquired from the UK market so we are rebranding everything under Menzies Aviation. We will operate under Menzies Aviation brand globally and NAS now predominantly became Menzies Middle East and Africa region for the purpose of the integration.

What is the value of Menzies for us? So definitely it provides a very good asset financially and strategically, but more importantly, it gives us the platform to continue to acquire businesses in that space. And that space is quite fragmented and there is significant scope to expand and acquire small, medium size and even sizeable M&A, which should create value in the next three to five years. So, we are very, very optimistic about Menzies. We are very optimistic about the future and very optimistic about the value that this should bring to our shareholders.

Moving to the group's financials, again, given the changes that have been happening, in the past two years, the company that we used to know two years ago is totally different today and that was in a very, very short span of time, given the magnitude of the transactions and the changes and the events that have been taking place. And as a result, the numbers keep changing. So, if you remember in the last quarters, we were basically reporting controlled entities without GIL and without Menzies. And now we bought Menzies, which was closed in August. So, we have to consolidate August and September in this quarter, and then we will have the remaining three months of the year, and then the following year, the base year will be different. So, there are so many changes in the numbers and that's why we try to split the numbers as much as possible and give you a little bit more visibility on that. But there is noise in the numbers that we cannot avoid.

So, revenues without John Menzies, is up 34%. That's again, the continuation of the post covid recovery which is well ongoing. With Menzies the increase is about 106% in revenues. As far as net revenues are concerned for the quarter, it's up 11% excluding Menzies and about 126% with Menzies.

EBITDA grew without Menzies 21% year over year and with Menzies it's about 57%. Again, net profit is up 28% and 48% with Menzies. So, I would say it was a very good quarter in a very tough environment. And we hope we continue the progress and positive momentum that we have. But again, we are facing quite unpredictable and significant changes in the market, on the interest rate environment, on the inflation environment and the geopolitical environment. So, we are navigating through very, very tough times. But I think we should be able to navigate through that as much as possible given our strong base and strong performance and the strong entities that we have.

Agility Q3 2022 results webcast transcript