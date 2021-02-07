Log in
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(AGLTY)
Agility Public Warehousing K S C P : and Shipa Launch GCC Cross-Border Express Road Freight

02/07/2021 | 04:23am EST
New LTL and FTL service to benefit Gulf businesses, consumers

KUWAIT - February7, 2020 - Agility, a leading global logistics provider, and its digital innovation arm Shipa, a trusted last-mile delivery and e-commerce logistics player, announced the launch of a bonded, express road freight network to connect businesses and consumers across the GCC.

The new service provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) and full truckload (FTL) options and a fast, cost-effective way to ship packages, pallets or containers of goods with daily departures and scheduled pickups in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The service draws on the network and expertise of the Gulf's leading logistics provider. Agility's warehousing footprint is the GCC's largest and includes world-class facilities in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain, that are supported by teams of customs clearance experts. Agility owns one of the region's largest road fleets and provides online tracking for parcels and other cargo. Shipa specializes in e-commerce and efficient last-mile delivery.

Express road freight provided by Agility and Shipa offers parcel tracking throughout the GCC and includes value-added services including temperature-controlled transportation; merge-in-transit; just-in-time delivery; reverse logistics; and control-tower management. It also will help shippers deal with undelivered parcels that must be returned to fulfillment centers. The bonded road freight service is licensed to carry cargo that has not yet been subject to taxes and duties in countries where applicable.

'The growth in e-commerce across the GCC has provided an opportunity to better serve customers with cost effective and reliable solutions,' says Henadi Al-Saleh, Agility Chairperson and leader of Agility's corporate ventures arm. 'E-commerce growth has been accelerated by the pandemic, and many companies have been transacting more of their business online. The Shipa-Agility partnership is aimed at helping these companies expand their businesses across the region and tap into new markets.'

Elias Monem, Agility Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) CEO for Middle East & Africa, says: 'Agility is continuously looking to improve and expand what we offer to clients. This new service allows us to use our bonded and non-bonded infrastructure and our modern road fleet to provide customers with a faster, more cost-effective shipping and delivery.'

Disclaimer

Agility - The Public Warehousing Company KSCP published this content on 06 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2021 09:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 575 M 5 207 M 5 207 M
Net income 2020 49,0 M 162 M 162 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
Yield 2020 1,27%
Capitalization 1 424 M 4 702 M 4 706 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 37 418
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,74 KWD
Last Close Price 0,74 KWD
Spread / Highest target 7,53%
Spread / Average Target -0,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tarek Abdulaziz Sultan Al-Essa Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ehab Fekry Aziz Bassilios Chief Financial Officer
Henadi Anwar Essa Al-Saleh Chairman
Naser Mohammed Fahed Al-Rashed Director
Faisal Jamil Sultan Al-Essa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.10.06%4 702
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG1.00%26 989
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.5.73%7 442
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.20.11%7 411
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.10.10%6 723
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED37.94%5 437
