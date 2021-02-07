Agility Public Warehousing K S C P : and Shipa Launch GCC Cross-Border Express Road Freight

New LTL and FTL service to benefit Gulf businesses, consumers

KUWAIT - February7, 2020 - Agility, a leading global logistics provider, and its digital innovation arm Shipa, a trusted last-mile delivery and e-commerce logistics player, announced the launch of a bonded, express road freight network to connect businesses and consumers across the GCC.

The new service provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) and full truckload (FTL) options and a fast, cost-effective way to ship packages, pallets or containers of goods with daily departures and scheduled pickups in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The service draws on the network and expertise of the Gulf's leading logistics provider. Agility's warehousing footprint is the GCC's largest and includes world-class facilities in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain, that are supported by teams of customs clearance experts. Agility owns one of the region's largest road fleets and provides online tracking for parcels and other cargo. Shipa specializes in e-commerce and efficient last-mile delivery.

Express road freight provided by Agility and Shipa offers parcel tracking throughout the GCC and includes value-added services including temperature-controlled transportation; merge-in-transit; just-in-time delivery; reverse logistics; and control-tower management. It also will help shippers deal with undelivered parcels that must be returned to fulfillment centers. The bonded road freight service is licensed to carry cargo that has not yet been subject to taxes and duties in countries where applicable.

'The growth in e-commerce across the GCC has provided an opportunity to better serve customers with cost effective and reliable solutions,' says Henadi Al-Saleh, Agility Chairperson and leader of Agility's corporate ventures arm. 'E-commerce growth has been accelerated by the pandemic, and many companies have been transacting more of their business online. The Shipa-Agility partnership is aimed at helping these companies expand their businesses across the region and tap into new markets.'

Elias Monem, Agility Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) CEO for Middle East & Africa, says: 'Agility is continuously looking to improve and expand what we offer to clients. This new service allows us to use our bonded and non-bonded infrastructure and our modern road fleet to provide customers with a faster, more cost-effective shipping and delivery.'