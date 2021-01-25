Log in
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(AGLTY)
Agility Public Warehousing K S C P : comment on the unusual trading activity

01/25/2021 | 04:06am EST
Reference to the notification received from Boursa Kuwait, Agility would like to inform you that there is no material information nor any recent developments happened that might have caused this unusual trading activity on the company's stock on Monday, January 11 2021.

Best Regards,
Investor Relations Team

Disclaimer

Agility - The Public Warehousing Company KSCP published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 09:03:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 575 M 5 202 M 5 202 M
Net income 2020 49,0 M 162 M 162 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
Yield 2020 1,25%
Capitalization 1 454 M 4 787 M 4 803 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 37 418
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,74 KWD
Last Close Price 0,76 KWD
Spread / Highest target 5,26%
Spread / Average Target -2,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tarek Abdulaziz Sultan Al-Essa Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Henadi Anwar Essa Al-Saleh Chairman
Ehab Fekry Aziz Bassilios Chief Financial Officer
Naser Mohammed Fahed Al-Rashed Director
Faisal Jamil Sultan Al-Essa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.12.43%4 787
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG2.29%27 788
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.8.54%7 622
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.14.67%7 154
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.4.47%6 482
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-6.71%3 677
Categories
