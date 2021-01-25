Agility Public Warehousing K S C P : comment on the unusual trading activity

Reference to the notification received from Boursa Kuwait, Agility would like to inform you that there is no material information nor any recent developments happened that might have caused this unusual trading activity on the company's stock on Monday, January 11 2021.
