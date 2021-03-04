Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Kuwait Stock Exchange  >  Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.    AGLTY   KW0EQ0601041

AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(AGLTY)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Agility Public Warehousing K S C P : Board Meeting on 09/03/2021

03/04/2021 | 04:17am EST
We would like to inform you that Agility Public Warehousing Company's Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 09, 2021 at 1:30 pm (Kuwait time) to discuss the audited financial statements for the year ending December 31,2020.

Best Regards,
Investor Relations Team

Disclaimer

Agility - The Public Warehousing Company KSCP published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 09:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 575 M 5 207 M 5 207 M
Net income 2020 49,0 M 162 M 162 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 1,41%
Capitalization 1 286 M 4 244 M 4 251 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 37 418
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,74 KWD
Last Close Price 0,67 KWD
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,75%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tarek Abdulaziz Sultan Al-Essa Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ehab Fekry Aziz Bassilios Chief Financial Officer
Henadi Anwar Essa Al-Saleh Chairman
Naser Mohammed Fahed Al-Rashed Director
Faisal Jamil Sultan Al-Essa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.-0.59%4 244
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG10.51%29 056
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.6.18%7 496
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.14.14%6 913
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.6.79%6 445
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED34.71%5 261
