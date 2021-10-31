Agility Signs MOU with Huawei to Transform its Logistics & Industrial Parks to Smart Campuses

Logistics park facilities in Kuwait to be equipped with latest ICT technologies

KUWAIT - October 31, 2021 - Agility, a leader in supply chain services, innovation and investment, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Huawei, a leading provider of information and communications technology and infrastructure, to develop solutions for smart campus services at Agility Logistics Parks (ALP) facilities in Kuwait and other locations.

The agreement was exchanged by official representatives from both Agility and Huawei sides, and represents the first step towards equipping ALPs with centralized information and communications technologies (ICT) and services that can transform ALPs into smart industrial campuses.

Smart campuses use next-generation technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) among others that will improve operational efficiency; enhance cybersecurity and physical security; and optimize movement of goods.

The agreement includes evaluation of technologies and systems that will help manage visitor management and vehicle entrances; create "smart streets" covered by WiFi; and improve safety at the ALP complexes.

ALP and Huawei teams will work to identify the requirements for solutions and innovations that will best optimize operations at each facility. ALP aims to increase management efficiency, decrease operational costs, present customers with a better service experience, and provide stronger security while generating less energy waste. Agility has commenced implementing these technologies at its logistics park in Mina Abdullah.

Nader Sakeen, CEO of ALP Kuwait and GCC, said:"Working with a leader in ICT technologies will give ALP an edge and enable us to provide customers with unparalleled services at our facilities. Agility's goals are in line with the 'New Kuwait' 2035 vision, which aims to boost Kuwait's industrial, logistics, crafts and workshops sectors by providing the right business landscape and ecosystem."

"Sustainability is an integral part of our strategy and is an essential element in the design of our facilities. We design our facilities to help lower energy costs and reduce waste. We're not only building for Kuwait and its industrial sector, but we're also trying to build a more sustainable future for the next generation. We're excited about the partnership with Huawei as we build future smart facilities in Kuwait and in the region," Sakeen said.

The Huawei Smart Campus solutions help make commercial and industrial complexes secure, comfortable, efficient, and green. The company's technologies focus on digital security, smart property management, and smart offices.

Liam Zhao, CEO of Huawei Gulf North, said: "We are proud to have the opportunity to support a leading supply chain services company such as Agility with our world-class smart city solutions. As smart cities are a priority for Kuwait's national agenda, Huawei is committed to doing all it can to support achieving the nation's vision by empowering enterprises through our advanced solutions to further drive the country's digital transformation journey."

Agility Logistics Parks is a world leader in the design and construction of logistics parks and warehousing solutions. Logistics warehouses provide essential infrastructure required for both multinational companies and local businesses that need storage, distribution, packaging, processing and light manufacturing space.

ALPs offer ambient and air-conditioned warehousing; freezers and chillers; asphalted container-storage yards; and racked warehousing. In addition, Agility's warehouses meet international environmental standards and feature eco-friendly construction materials, using energy-efficient roof and side-insulated panels, wind-driven roof fans, skylights for natural lighting, along with LED and energy-saving light fittings.