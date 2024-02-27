(Alliance News) - Dr Martens PLC on Tuesday said its newly appointed chief financial officer, Giles Wilson, will officially start his role on May 27.

The Northamptonshire, England-based boot manufacturer first announced Wilson's appointment in November after CFO Jon Mortimore announced he would leave Dr Martens following seven years in the company.

Mortimore agreed to stay with the business until the end of the current financial year, which is March 31, 2024.

Wilson is joining the company after a stint as CFO at William Grant & Sons Ltd. William Grant is a global spirits companies, owners of premium brands including Glenfiddich Scotch Whisky, The Balvenie Whisky and Hendrick's Gin.

Prior to that, Wilson was CFO at John Menzies PLC between 2016 and 2020, and then was subsequently chief executive for a year. The Edinburgh-based aviation services and cargo handling firm was taken over by Kuwait's Agility Public Warehousing Co KSCP in 2022.

Shares in Dr Martens fell 0.3% to 97.50 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

