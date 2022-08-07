Kuwait's Agility signs 1.4 billion euro facility with banks

DUBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Agility, one of
the largest Gulf logistics companies, said on Sunday it had
signed a new credit facility of 1.4 billion euros.
The transaction is part of a financing round that is
expected to total about $3.2 billion, it said. The company said
the money would will pay for the company's growth plans,
including the financing of its acquisition of British aviation
services company John Menzies.
Agility did not disclose the source of the credit facility.
Agility said on Thursday it had finalised its 763
million-pound ($924.37 million) acquisition of John Menzies,
which it said would be combined with National Aviation Services
(NAS).
The acquisition valued John Menzies at approximately 571
million pounds on a fully diluted basis and about 763 million
pounds on an enterprise value basis, it said at the time.
