    AGLTY   KW0EQ0601041

AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(AGLTY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
0.8930 KWD    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuwait's Agility signs 1.4 billion euro facility with banks

08/07/2022 | 02:04am EDT
DUBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, said on Sunday it had signed a new credit facility of 1.4 billion euros.

The transaction is part of a financing round that is expected to total about $3.2 billion, it said. The company said the money would will pay for the company's growth plans, including the financing of its acquisition of British aviation services company John Menzies.

Agility did not disclose the source of the credit facility.

Agility said on Thursday it had finalised its 763 million-pound ($924.37 million) acquisition of John Menzies, which it said would be combined with National Aviation Services (NAS).

The acquisition valued John Menzies at approximately 571 million pounds on a fully diluted basis and about 763 million pounds on an enterprise value basis, it said at the time.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh. Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P. 0.00% 0.893 End-of-day quote.13.40%
JOHN MENZIES PLC 0.00% 607 Delayed Quote.95.81%
All news about AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
02:04aKuwait's Agility signs 1.4 billion euro facility with banks
RE
08/04AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING K S C P : Completes £763 Million Acquisition of Menzies Aviatio..
PU
08/04AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING K S C P : BOD meeting
PU
06/27AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING K S C P : Lulu Hypermarket Opens New Logistics Center at Agilit..
PU
06/23AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K : 20% Stock Dividend
FA
06/23AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/14AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING K S C P : DGS Names Anne Bradley to be CEO
PU
06/14AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING K S C P : DGS Names Anne Bradley to be CEO – First woman ..
PU
05/23AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING K S C P : Notification from the company
PU
05/22AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING K S C P : Transcript of the Analysts Conference
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 512 M 1 663 M 1 663 M
Net income 2022 44,0 M 143 M 143 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,3x
Yield 2022 1,87%
Capitalization 2 256 M 7 328 M 7 328 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 37 418
Free-Float 53,5%
Managers and Directors
Tarek Abdulaziz Sultan Al-Essa Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ehab Fekry Aziz Bassilios Chief Financial Officer
Henadi Anwar Essa Al-Saleh Chairman
Naser Mohammed Fahed Al-Rashed Director
Faisal Jamil Sultan Al-Essa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.13.40%7 328
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-8.20%170 919
FEDEX CORPORATION-8.71%61 035
DEUTSCHE POST AG-26.15%51 335
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-22.91%16 937
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-11.92%11 129