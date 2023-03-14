Agillic announces Viking Venture as its new largest shareholder with an ownership of 20.48%. The transaction includes an injection of DKK 22,493,709 as new share capital

Announcement no. 2 2023

Contain insider information

Copenhagen – 14 March 2023 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) welcomes Norwegian Viking Venture as new shareholder and announces the addition of DKK 22,493,709 in new share capital to focus on growth.

Viking Venture will acquire 20.48% of the shares in Agillic, equivalent to 2,265,975 shares. The shares acquired will be a combination of existing shares acquired from six existing shareholders and issuing of new shares. Agillic will issue 801,058 new shares of DKK 0.1 each at a market price per share of DKK 28.08 equivalent to aggregate gross proceeds of DKK 22,493,709. The new shares will represent a nominal value of DKK 80,105.80 and an increase of Agillic’s share capital by 7.81%. The new shares will be issued without pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders and according to the mandate given to the Board of Directors in Agillic’s Articles of Association, section 3.1(b). The new shares have been fully subscribed.

Closing of the share sale from existing shareholders is expected to occur momentarily. The issuance of the new shares and admission thereof to trading will occur upon registration of the capital increase expectedly on or around 24 March 2023.

In connection with the transaction, the Board of Directors has decided to nominate two representatives from Viking Venture to the Board of Directors at the upcoming AGM. The two candidates are Joar Welde and Martin S. Eriksen, and the Board of Directors has decided to nominate Joar Welde as new Chair of the Board of Directors. Therefore, Johnny Emil Søbæk Henriksen will step down as Chair. Mikael Konnerup and Michael Moesgaard will not stand for re-election. More information about the nominated candidates to the Board of Directors will be provided in connection with the Notice to convene the AGM.

Johnny Henriksen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Agillic comments on Viking Venture becoming a shareholder: “Viking Venture has an investment focus on Nordic SaaS growth companies and has an impressive track-record. They come with financial power, a vast experience in how to create operational excellence and shareholder value, and a relevant mix of competencies which will support and further accelerate Agillic´s growth and profitability plans. With this move, I strongly believe we have created the best possible foundation for Agillic´s future and ability to continue its strong development.”

Joar Welde, Partner at Viking Venture comments on the investment in Agillic: “We intend to be a long-term investor and we want to support Agillic in implementing the company’s growth strategy. We have been aware of Agillic for many years and are impressed by the results they have achieved. Agillic have delivered balanced growth and profitability consistently over the past few years and added several impressive clients to their portfolio. We are excited to join the company as largest shareholder and believe there is a lot of potential for us to use our tool kit to deliver on the ambitious growth plans of the company.”

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic comments on Viking Venture becoming a shareholder: “We are extremely proud that Viking Venture have decided to invest in Agillic, as they are renowned as SaaS experts in the Nordics with extensive knowledge and experience in driving both organic and acquisitive growth in tech companies. We are looking forward to continuing our international growth strategy and to having Viking Venture as a strategic partner on our Board of Directors. As a positive side effect of Viking Venture’s investment, our equity will be back in positive territory, and we are well underway to become financially self-sufficient in 2024.”

Prior to the increase, Agillic’s share capital amounted to DKK 1,026,094.70 consisting of 10,260,947 shares of nominally DKK 0.10 each. After the nominal increase of DKK 80,105.80, the company’s share capital now amounts to DKK 1,106,200.50 consisting of 11,062,005 shares of nominally DKK 0.10 each.

The net proceeds of capital increase will increase Agillic’s equity and cash at bank.

Upon registration, the increase in the share capital will be reflected in Agillic’s Articles of Association available on the company’s website.

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 17. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 14 March 2023.

