Announcement no. 13 2023

Copenhagen – 12 October 2023 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) releases its financial results for Q3 2023. EBITDA increased to DKK 3.5 million (up 3.8 million vs. Q3 2022) while ARR from subscription increased 13% YoY to DKK 56.8 million.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic comments

“We are very pleased to have delivered double digit growth in ARR from subscriptions and a positive EBITDA in Q3. This is a result of our continued focus on operational excellence and sustainable growth, while we also focus on growing our international markets based on a scalable international business model and future readiness through a ready-to-integrate best-of-breed platform. As we announced in August, global price increases on SMS transactions have led to a decline in ARR from transactions resulting in an overall decline in Total ARR of -1% YoY.”

Key figures and ratios

2023 2022 2023 2022 DKK million YTD YTD Change Q3 Q3 Change INCOME STATEMENT Revenue subscriptions 40.2 36.4 11% 13.6 13.1 4% Revenue transactions 9.1 10.7 -15% 3.0 4.8 -37% Other revenue 0.0 0.4 -100% 0.0 0.0 -100% Total revenue 49.3 46.5 6% 16.6 17.0 -2% Gross profit 39.6 34.1 16% 13.4 11.4 18% Gross margin 80% 72% 12% 81% 67% 21% Employee costs -23.5 -23.3 1% -6.4 -7.3 -12% Operational costs -12.6 -11.2 12% -4.5 -2.7 66% EBITDA 3.5 -0.3 n/a 2.5 1.4 79% Net profit -5.1 -8.6 -41% -0.4 -1.2 -67% FINANCIAL POSITION Cash 11.5 1.8 539% 11.5 1.8 539% ARR DEVELOPMENT ARR subscriptions 56.8 50.3 13% 56.8 50.3 13% ARR transactions 12.1 19.6 -38% 12.1 19.6 -38% Total ARR 68.9 69.9 -1% 68.9 69.9 -1% Change in ARR (DKK) 2.5 5.7 2.5 5.7 Change in ARR % 4% 9% 4% 9%



Financial guidance 2023

Agillic maintains its financial guidance as announced 23 August 2023:

DKK million 2023 Revenue 67-70 EBITDA 1-4 ARR Subscriptions 56-60 ARR Transactions 14-17 Total ARR 60-67

Strategy going forward

We will continue to execute our Reboot 2.1 strategy with focus on internationalisation through a two-pronged go-to-market model, and cooperation with best-of-breed technology partners and global solution partners. Apart from Denmark, markets of particular interest are the DACH region, Norway, and Sweden. Our target clients are digitally mature and data-driven B2C-businesses in industries such as retail, finance, travel & leisure, NGO and charities, and subscription businesses in e.g. entertainment & gaming, energy and utilities, media & publishing, and technology & software.

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic’s future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk, which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the ‘risk management’ section of the annual report.

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 17.

The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 12 October 2023.

Appendix: Financial development per quarter

2023 2022 2021 DKK million Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 INCOME STATEMENT Revenue subscriptions 13.6 13.5 13.1 13.4 12.2 12.2 11.1 10.8 11.0 11.9 11.3 Revenue transactions 3.0 2.9 3.2 5.7 4.8 3.3 2.6 2.7 1.8 1.2 1.0 Other revenue 0.0 0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.3 Total revenue 16.6 16.4 16.3 19.1 17.0 15.6 14.0 13.8 13.1 13.3 12.6 Gross profit 13.4 13.2 13.0 15.5 11.4 11.7 11.0 10.7 11.1 12.1 11.2 Gross margin 81% 80% 80% 81% 67% 75% 79% 78% 85% 91% 89% Employee costs -6.4 -9.7 -7.4 -8.6 -7.3 -8.0 -8.0 -5.5 -6.2 -6.8 -6.9 Operational costs -4.5 -2.5 -5.6 -5.5 -2.7 -3.7 -4.8 -7.7 -4.5 -3.2 -3.6 EBITDA 2.5 1.0 0.0 1.5 1.4 0.0 -1.7 -2.6 0.4 2.2 0.7 Net profit -0.4 -1.8 -2.9 -2.0 -1.2 -2.7 -4.7 -4.6 -3.1 -0.5 -2.3 BALANCE SHEET Cash1 11.5 18.3 26.9 7.4 1.8 12.6 7.5 20.6 18.6 22.0 23.8 Total assets 64.9 69.0 75.8 60.3 54.0 58.7 55.4 61.6 65.7 69.5 67.2 Equity 1.5 1.8 3.4 -15.0 -13.2 -12.0 -9.6 -4.5 1.0 2.9 3.2 Borrowings 23.0 24.2 25.7 24.3 23.7 26.1 26.4 27.2 28.2 28.6 29.0 CASH FLOW Cash flow from operations -2.8 -3.1 1.2 6.7 -4.9 9.0 -8.3 6.1 0.0 1.2 -1.6 Cash flow from investments -3.1 -6.5 -3.3 -3.3 -3.3 -3.7 -3.2 -2.0 -3.8 -2.5 -2.8 Cash flow from financing -0.8 -2.3 21.6 2.5 -2.5 -0.3 -1.6 -2.0 0.4 -0.5 11.8 Net cash flow -6.7 -11.9 19.5 5.9 -10.7 5.0 -13.1 2.1 -3.4 -1.8 7.4 EMPLOYEES & CLIENTS Employees end of period 50 50 46 48 47 51 47 44 47 49 50 Clients end of period 120 120 118 118 111 108 105 97 92 91 86 ARR & SAAS METRICS ARR subscriptions 56.8 54.9 54.2 54.1 50.3 49.6 48.5 45.7 44.0 43.2 42.4 ARR transactions 12.1 11.5 17.3 22.6 19.6 14.6 10.3 10.0 7.3 4.8 4.2 Total ARR2 68.9 66.4 71.5 76.7 69.9 64.2 58.8 55.7 51.3 48.0 46.6 Change in ARR (DKK) 2.5 -5.1 -5.2 6.8 5.7 5.4 3.1 4.4 3.3 1.4 0.1 Average ARR3 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.5 Yearly CAC4 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.3 Months to recover CAC5 3 7.8

1. Cash is defined as available funds less bank overdraft withdrawals.

2. ARR, i.e., the annualised value of subscription agreements and transactions at the end of the actual reporting period.

3. Average ARR, i.e. the average Total ARR per client.

4. Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC), i.e., the sales and marketing cost (inclusive salaries, commissions, direct and share of costs of office) divided by the number of new clients. CAC is calculated end of year.

5. Months to recover CAC, i.e., the period in months it takes to generate sufficient gross profit from a client to cover the acquisition cost.

