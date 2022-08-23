Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Agillic A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGILC   DK0060955854

AGILLIC A/S

(AGILC)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:25 2022-08-22 am EDT
17.45 DKK   +2.95%
02:55aAgillic raises Total ARR, Total Revenue and EBITDA guidance for 2022
GL
07/08Reporting of transactions in Agillic A/S shares by persons with managerial responsibilities
GL
07/08Reporting of transactions in Agillic A/S shares by persons with managerial responsibilities
GL
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agillic raises Total ARR, Total Revenue and EBITDA guidance for 2022

08/23/2022 | 02:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement no. 13 2022

Contain inside information

Copenhagen – 23 August 2022 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC)

Agillic raises its financial guidance on Total ARR, Total Revenue and EBITDA as a result of the latest development in particular ARR from transactions.

The new financial guidance for the full year 2022 is:

DKK million  
Revenue 60 to 64
EBITDA 0 to 3
        ARR subscriptions 56 to 60
        ARR transactions 10 to 14
Total ARR 66 to 74

The previous guidance was:
Revenue: DKK 57 to 63 million
EBITDA: DKK -3 to 3 million
ARR subscriptions: DKK 56 to 60 million
ARR transactions: DKK 9 to 10 million
Total ARR: DKK 65 to 70 million

Agillic will release its half-year 2022 report on 25 August 2022.

For further information, please contact:
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 28 49 18 46
claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser
John Norden, Norden CEF
Kongevejen 365,
2840 Holte, Denmark
+ 45 20 72 02 00
jn@nordencef.dk

Disclaimer
The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic’s future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk, which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the ‘risk management’ section of the annual report.

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales and R&D teams in Berlin, Malmö, Oslo, Cluj-Napoca and Kyiv.

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com  

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 23 August 2022.

Attachment


Financials ()
Sales 2021 52,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9,97 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 179 M 23,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,99x
EV / Sales 2021 5,17x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart AGILLIC A/S
Duration : Period :
Agillic A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILLIC A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Emre Gürsoy Jorgensen Chief Executive Officer
Claus Boysen Chief Financial Officer
Johnny Emil Søbæk Henriksen Chairman
Nicolas Remming Vice President-Technology
Rune Werliin Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILLIC A/S-32.36%24
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-14.92%2 134 076
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-32.21%68 662
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.53%56 104
SYNOPSYS INC.-1.49%55 528
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-0.78%51 499