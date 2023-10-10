Agillic is proud to announce a strategic partnership with nexum, a leading digital consultancy and agency in the DACH region and one of the largest in Germany. With offices in Cologne, Berlin, Hamburg, Nuremberg, Paderborn, Biel-Bienne, Zurich and Valencia, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in both companies' commitment to enhancing customer relationship management and customer engagement solutions in the midmarket sector.

Partnering with nexum allows Agillic to further expand its reach within the DACH market and offer even more value to clients seeking innovative personalisation and customer engagement solutions.

Sven Ehrmann, Acccount Director at nexum, expressed the significance of this partnership, stating, “This partnership strategically positions us to enhance our service portfolio with a forward-looking focus, benefiting our customers, particularly in the realms of marketing automation. Together, we are creating a strong alternative to enterprise technologies. Our target group is primarily in the midmarket, which in some cases still has a lot of catching up to do in terms of addressing and supporting customers."

Agillic and nexum's partnership has the potential to positively impact the DACH market, providing medium-sized businesses with a no/low-code solution, making it possible to focus on real business value and KPI outcomes for our mutual clients.

Sven Ehrmann further emphasised, “In particular, our mid-sized clients are showing a growing interest in digital, AI-driven solutions for personalised customer engagement and automated marketing campaigns. With our partner Agillic, we complement our technical and creative portfolio and create real alternatives for these businesses."

Bo Sannung, Chief Solution Officer at Agillic adds:

“Our partnership with nexum is a continuation of our growth strategy of internationalisation through a strong partner ecosystem. With a highly competent team dedicated to marketing automation and customer-centric personalisation, nexum not only complements Agillic's capabilities but also shares our commitment to personalisation excellence. We are thrilled to embark on this journey together as Agillic continues to expand its presence in the DACH market. Together, we are poised to provide our clients and prospective clients with nothing but the very best in Agillic services. The future is bright, and we're excited for what's to come."





