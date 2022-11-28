Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Agillic A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGILC   DK0060955854

AGILLIC A/S

(AGILC)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  09:58 2022-11-25 am EST
19.00 DKK   -1.30%
05:10aBoliga Gruppen signs with Agillic to activate its unparalleled data for personalised user experiences across the housing market
AQ
10/14Agillic announces Q3 2022 results with 36% growth in Total ARR and 19% growth in Revenue, and a positive EBITDA
GL
10/12Agillic raises Total ARR and Revenue guidance for 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boliga Gruppen signs with Agillic to activate its unparalleled data for personalised user experiences across the housing market

11/28/2022 | 05:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release, Copenhagen, 28 November 2022

Boliga Gruppen signs with Agillic to activate its unparalleled data for personalised user experiences across the housing market

Boliga Gruppen is on a mission to become the platform for an independent and transparent overview of the Danish housing market. With over 1.3 million users across their sites and over 75,000 app users every month, creating the best customer experience is critical. With Agillic, Boliga plans to turn their vast amounts of data into exactly that.

Boliga.dk was the first site to cover the Danish housing market in one place, offering search by map alongside valuable information like price reductions, availability times, etc. Boliga continues to evolve and add new services – e.g., DinGeo.dk offering an unparalleled overview of environmental factors, crime rates, school districts, valuations, and much more. For every single address in Denmark.

Buying and selling a home is one of life’s biggest decisions and with the housing market highly volatile to macroeconomic shifts, Boliga wants to utilise the powerful data from e.g. DinGeo.dk to provide the best online housing display in the market and deliver a valuable and personal experience for both buyers and sellers, helping to ease their minds in a complex process. The Boliga Group has chosen Agillic to help deliver on the vision and translate the potential into business results.

Boliga Gruppen’s Head of Marketing & Communication Thomas Sønderstrup says:
“A home is most likely the biggest personal asset you might have. Hence, with our mission, it is very important for us to always improve the user experience and make buying and selling as transparent and independently informed as possible. Agillic will allow us to activate all our data to create more personalised customer experiences and explore the business potential.”

Agillic’s CCO Bo Sannung says:
Boliga.dk is the go-to destination for most, if not all, buyers and sellers at some point in the journey. We are thrilled to help Boliga deliver an even stronger customer experience and help ease the process for millions of users every year.”

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 – Copenhagen – Denmark

Attachments


All news about AGILLIC A/S
05:10aBoliga Gruppen signs with Agillic to activate its unparalleled data for personalised us..
AQ
10/14Agillic announces Q3 2022 results with 36% growth in Total ARR and 19% growth in Revenu..
GL
10/12Agillic raises Total ARR and Revenue guidance for 2022
GL
10/12Agillic raises Total ARR and Revenue guidance for 2022
GL
10/12Agillic A/S Revises Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
10/06New, in-depth study reveals the untapped potential of omnichannel marketing automation ..
GL
10/06New, in-depth study reveals the untapped potential of omnichannel marketing automation ..
GL
08/30Norsk Rikstoto places its bets on improved customer experience with Agillic
GL
08/30Norsk Rikstoto Places Its Bets on Improved Customer Experience with Agillic and Tealium
CI
08/25Hc Andersen Capital Events 25/08 : Meet the top management in Agillic & Audientes.
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 52,8 M 7,37 M 7,37 M
Net income 2021 -10,5 M -1,47 M -1,47 M
Net Debt 2021 9,97 M 1,39 M 1,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 -24,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 195 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,99x
EV / Sales 2021 5,17x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart AGILLIC A/S
Duration : Period :
Agillic A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILLIC A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Emre Gürsoy Jorgensen Chief Executive Officer
Claus Boysen Chief Financial Officer
Johnny Emil Søbæk Henriksen Chairman
Nicolas Remming Vice President-Technology
Rune Werliin Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILLIC A/S-26.36%27
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-26.41%1 844 908
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.73%50 864
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.63%49 598
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.22%45 896
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.44%31 718