Press release, Copenhagen, 28 November 2022

Boliga Gruppen signs with Agillic to activate its unparalleled data for personalised user experiences across the housing market

Boliga Gruppen is on a mission to become the platform for an independent and transparent overview of the Danish housing market. With over 1.3 million users across their sites and over 75,000 app users every month, creating the best customer experience is critical. With Agillic, Boliga plans to turn their vast amounts of data into exactly that.

Boliga.dk was the first site to cover the Danish housing market in one place, offering search by map alongside valuable information like price reductions, availability times, etc. Boliga continues to evolve and add new services – e.g., DinGeo.dk offering an unparalleled overview of environmental factors, crime rates, school districts, valuations, and much more. For every single address in Denmark.

Buying and selling a home is one of life’s biggest decisions and with the housing market highly volatile to macroeconomic shifts, Boliga wants to utilise the powerful data from e.g. DinGeo.dk to provide the best online housing display in the market and deliver a valuable and personal experience for both buyers and sellers, helping to ease their minds in a complex process. The Boliga Group has chosen Agillic to help deliver on the vision and translate the potential into business results.

Boliga Gruppen’s Head of Marketing & Communication Thomas Sønderstrup says:

“A home is most likely the biggest personal asset you might have. Hence, with our mission, it is very important for us to always improve the user experience and make buying and selling as transparent and independently informed as possible. Agillic will allow us to activate all our data to create more personalised customer experiences and explore the business potential.”

Agillic’s CCO Bo Sannung says:

“Boliga.dk is the go-to destination for most, if not all, buyers and sellers at some point in the journey. We are thrilled to help Boliga deliver an even stronger customer experience and help ease the process for millions of users every year.”

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 – Copenhagen – Denmark

Attachments