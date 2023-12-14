Official AGILLIC A/S press release

Copenhagen – 14 December 2023 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC). Board member, Johnny Henriksen has today informed the Board of Directors that after 13 years as member of the Board of Directors, hereof 10 years as Chairman, he wishes to resign from the Board of Directors in Agillic A/S as of 14 December 2023.

Joar Welde, Chairman of the Board, comments

“I would like to thank Johnny his for many years of dedication and for taking Agillic from a start-up technology company to a sizeable B2B SaaS business introducing the company to the stock market in 2018, internationalizing both the management and the strategy in 2020 and bringing in international investment in 2023.”

Johnny Henriksen comments

“With more than 13 years as a Board member, hereof 10 very active years as Chairman of the Board, I think it’s safe to say, that I have given my fair share of work and dedication to the Company. I find the timing right to leave the Board, as I sincerely believe the company is in good hands with Viking Ventures as the new anchor investor and Chair of the Board position and with Emre Gürsoy at the helm as CEO. The company enters a new and exciting phase and I look forward to following Agillic’s development from the sideline.”

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales and R&D teams in Berlin, Malmö, Oslo, Cluj-Napoca and Kyiv.

